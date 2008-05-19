Cash injected into the thriving tech sector from Europe jumped to a record high of £1.89 billion in 2018, up from £1.66 billion in 2017, according to new data from law firm Penningtons Manches.

The number of tech deals involving European funds rose marginally to 150 last year, compared to 149 deals in 2017, while the value of the deals rose by 14 percent, as the average investment size boomed.

The EU remains confident in the long-term prospects of the sector in the UK, the firm said, as the value of deals involving at least one EU investor rose to £1.53 billion, from £1.26 billion in 2017.

[...] The US remains the largest overseas investor in UK companies, with a third of the total funds secured by British firms coming from US backers. Silicon Valley remains a key source of investment, with 101 deals involving cash from the west coast of America.