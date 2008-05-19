The thought behind honey keys is similar to Honeywords, a concept published a while ago to help identify attempts to use data collected in breaches to gain unauthorized access to a user account. In our case, the attacker attempts to authenticate with the honey key, the action is logged (or another action chosen by the defender) and an alarm is sounded for use of the key.

Fortunately, the authorized_keys format permits an rarely[sic] used options field that aids greatly in this attempt.