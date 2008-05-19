Stories
This Company Says The Future Of Nuclear Energy Is Smaller, Cheaper And Safer

posted by janrinok on Wednesday May 08, @11:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the what-could-go-wrong? dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

NPR:

Nuclear power plants are so big, complicated and expensive to build that more are shutting down than opening up. An Oregon company, NuScale Power, wants to change that trend by building nuclear plants that are the opposite of existing ones: smaller, simpler and cheaper.

The company says its plant design using small modular reactors also could work well with renewable energy, such as wind and solar, by providing backup electricity when the wind isn't blowing and the sun isn't shining.
...
NuScale's design doesn't depend on pumps or generators that could fail in an emergency because it uses passive cooling. The reactors would be in a containment vessel, underground and in a huge pool of water that can absorb heat.

Presumably the biggest risk of a NuScale reactor failing is radioactive gophers?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 08, @11:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 08, @11:55PM (#841083)

    so Mr. Fusion is real? [backtothepredictions.com]

