If you're a student looking for the most advanced learning machine available, give laptops a pass—and pick up an age-old notebook.
You'll absorb and retain more information if you take notes by hand, according to a study by UCLA, giving you an edge on your tests.
That spiral-bound stack of paper has other advantages, too: You can't zone out on Facebook and Instagram during a lecture, so you are more likely to stay focused.
Putting pen to paper requires a different kind of mental processing than typing does. Sure, typing on a laptop gives you the power to record a lecture nearly word for word—but transcribing verbatim is associated with what's called "shallow cognitive processing." The words may be captured on your screen, but they basically went in one ear and out the other.
Also, your notebook doesn't run Fortnite.
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Thursday May 09, @01:16AM
This is totally anecdotal and perhaps too specific to me, but I've always found that I have a much easier time keeping digital notes organized. It's not just that I can grep them, it's also that when I put them in a directory backed up on another machine they actually stay there. By contrast, every notebook and backpack I've ever owned as quickly degraded into a state of chaos best described as the bastard child of a frog in a blender and a tornado on an acid trip. Yet without review, I think I retain information better when I take hand written notes. I should really get one of those fancy pens that tries to automatically digitize you writing.
(Score: 2) by Kell on Thursday May 09, @01:28AM
As a student, I always found that in classes where the teacher provided copies of the class notes, I could focus on paying attention and understanding the content rather than taking notes. In the classes where I had to make notes myself, I spent all the time writing and then had to go back and try to interpret my (sometimes less than complete) notes with the textbook. It reduced classroom activity to being a stenographer.
Now as a professor, I always always provide as complete and concise notes as I can. They are posted online immediately after the lecture, and I tell students during the lecture who I see taking notes "You don't need to write anything down - just pay attention and ask questions". They're welcome to write if they think it will help them, but everything is in the notes. I even had an FAQ session where I went through every question I'd been asked via email and directed them to the appropriate slide that answered it (with explanation, of course!) "There's a slide for that!".
Making students take notes by hand or by laptop, is completely unnecessary in this day and age. I do not believe it is good for learning outcomes.
