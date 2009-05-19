The new models incorporate second-generation Ryzen Pro processors -- up to the Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U -- which incorporate the company's AMD graphics.

Though they use the same chassis and screens as their Intel counterparts, the Ryzen Pro U chipset doesn't yet support Thunderbolt 3 or alt-mode on USB-C, so the AMD models are bolstered with a more modern version of HDMI for monitor connections -- 2.0 vs. 1.4 -- two USB-A and a single USB-C, in contrast to the single USB-A and a second Thunderbolt-supporting USB-C connection on the Intel models.