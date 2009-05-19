The group behind the Consumer Electronics Show is returning an award it revoked from a women's sex toy company earlier this year, which ignited a controversy around the industry's inclusion of women and acceptance of sex tech. But for now, the show's operator isn't announcing broader changes that would actually allow sex toys to be exhibited and win awards in the future.

A CES Innovation Award was initially presented to Lora DiCarlo for its Osé Robotic Massager ahead of the conference in January, honoring the device in the show's robotics and drones category. But the show's operator later revoked the award, saying that sex toys weren't allowed. Lora DiCarlo's ability to even exhibit at the show was revoked as well.

Now, the show's operator, the Consumer Technology Association, is returning the Innovation Award to Lora DiCarlo. The CTA says it "did not handle this award properly," leading to some "important conversations" about the show's policies around sex tech.