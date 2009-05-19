from the lots-of-zeroes dept.
GM's self-driving division Cruise raises another $1.15 billion
Cruise Automation, the self-driving division of General Motors, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a $1.15 billion investment, raising its post-money valuation to an eye-popping $19 billion.
The money was raised from a "group comprising institutional investors, including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and existing partners General Motors, SoftBank Vision Fund and Honda," Cruise said in a statement.
It's another enormous boost for GM's Cruise. Last May, it announced a $2.25 billion investment from the SoftBank Vision Fund, a major venture investment effort that was started by the Japanese tech giant in 2016. Then, in October, GM said it would team up with Honda to design a purpose-built self-driving car. The Japanese automaker said it would devote $2 billion to the effort over 12 years, including a $750 million equity investment in Cruise.
GM bought Cruise in 2016 for $1 billion to jump-start its self-driving efforts. The company has said it plans to deploy its fully driverless cars, without steering wheel or pedals, for commercial ride-hailing use as early as 2019.
Also at Reuters, CNBC, and TechCrunch.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Thursday May 09, @01:36PM
but no way I'm commuting into the city for a job, when I live in the south bay. that's a hellish commute.
have an office in san fran if you must, fine; but also have one in south bay for those who hate cities.
fix that and I'll come work for you. (I currently am in the e-car industry, so my background is relevant).
the fact that they have a lot of money is key; the company I'm working for (that I am not allowed to name, sorry) is not doing so well, as we burned thru most of our cash already ;(
just need you guys to add an office where we don't have to deal with city commutes. or, do you ONLY want twentysomethings to work for you? cause that's the main reason to be IN the city. no one I know over 30 wants to live in the city and also work there.
come on, cruise. you have a lot of money. open a local office and you'll get tons of GOOD resumes from experienced car guys.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."