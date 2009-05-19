Stories
Following IPO of Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods Plans Launch of its Own Meatless Products

posted by martyb on Thursday May 09, @03:08PM
from the grilling-investment-decisions dept.
Business

takyon writes:

After exiting Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods will launch meatless products this summer

After exiting Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods said that it will roll out its own plant-based meat substitutes beginning this summer.

The Jimmy Dean owner sold its stake in Beyond before the company went public, citing its desire to produce vegetarian meat substitutes under its own umbrella of brands. CEO Noel White told analysts on the quarterly conference call Monday that the plant-based product will launch this summer on a limited basis, with a wider rollout in October and November.

[...] Beyond made the strongest market debut so far this year on Thursday, surging 163%. The stock has a market value of $3.97 billion, dwarfed by Tyson's own market value of $22.66 billion. Tyson shares gained more than 2% Monday.

Despite the difference in market value, Beyond and other makers of plant-based meat alternatives — such as Impossible Foods — pose a threat to Tyson. Beyond Meat's CEO, Ethan Brown, told CNBC that the company is trying to capture the meat industry's customers. Its gluten- and soy-free products are meant to more closely resemble and taste like meat than previous iterations of veggie burgers.

Also at CNN.

See also: Beyond Meat goes public with a bang: 5 things to know about the plant-based meat maker
Competitors Sink Their Teeth Into The Meatless-Meat Industry

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by ilPapa on Thursday May 09, @03:33PM (1 child)

    by ilPapa (2366) on Thursday May 09, @03:33PM (#841368) Journal

    They should have called it, "MyMeat". Think of the advertising possibilities.

    I give them credit for not going with "iMeat", which you know someone in marketing suggested, but "Beyond Meat" kind of creeps me out.

    • (Score: 2) by Alfred on Thursday May 09, @04:05PM

      by Alfred (4006) on Thursday May 09, @04:05PM (#841376) Journal
      "Beyond Meat" implies that meat eating is something you need to move past. I don't, maybe someone else thinks they do. But the name and inherent connotation was probably thought up by a pretentious vegan to appeal to normal vegans that make up the target demographic.

  • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday May 09, @03:50PM (1 child)

    by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Thursday May 09, @03:50PM (#841370) Homepage Journal

    I'm interested to see the nutritional information on these things.

    Living where I do, basically in cattle-land, I have yet to run into a package of non-meat "meat", as it were. I'd sure like to.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @04:04PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @04:04PM (#841375)

      It might not be bad, but it is guaranteed to be inferior to lean, grass fed beef.
      GOOD meat is very healthy.

