from the smug-in-a-smog-free-world dept.
Britain has gone a week without burning any coal to make electricity - the first coal-free week since [...] the Industrial Revolution. [...] The world's first coal-fired power station was opened in London in 1882.
According to data, no coal has been used by power stations in Britain since around 1pm on 1 May. Instead, other sources of power have taken over, such as wind turbines, gas and nuclear power.
"We believe that, by 2025, we will be able to fully operate Great Britain's electricity system with zero carbon," said a spokesperson for the National Grid.
Time for British Prime Minister Theresa May to celebrate with more flights to Brussels?
Also at: Financial Times (Paywalled), Bloomberg, Ars Technica, and Fox News.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 09, @04:51PM
No more carrying coal to Newcastle?
I'm concerned if we don't impeach this president, he will get re-elected. - Al Green
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday May 09, @04:59PM
Don't worry, America has more beautiful Clean Coal than anybody in the entire World. And we'll send it to Newcastle. Or anywhere else. But, not for free. Not for free and I think possibly, they didn't run out of Coal. They ran out of the cheap Coal. And until Brexit happens that's the only kind they can afford. Must TAKE BACK COUNTRY!!!
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday May 09, @05:02PM
So, how many politicians does it take to make those wind turbines go, anyway? :P
(Score: 4, Funny) by bob_super on Thursday May 09, @05:00PM
Soon, they'll have to carry wind to the North Sea, since they will have depleted all the local resource with all those windmills!
And the brave men doing the job will get windmill cancer!
It's a travesty!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 09, @05:54PM
You probably won't want your son, Travis, hauling that wind then.
I'm concerned if we don't impeach this president, he will get re-elected. - Al Green
(Score: 2) by The Shire on Thursday May 09, @05:12PM
Coal fired plants only account for roughly 10% of electical generation. Right now, it's spring - not much heating going on, not much air conditioning going on. Electrical demand is down more than 10% which means they don't need the coal plants right now. This isn't an active measure on their part, it's just that economically the coal fired plants are a backup for peak demand that they don't need right now. When that demand goes back up in the heat of summer, those coal plants will come right back online.
Meanwhile, their primary energy source is natural gas which they are still burning at the usual rate. So if this article is meant to indicate Britain has attained some utopia where they aren't producing any more CO2, then it's a bald faced lie. Nothing has changed except the energy demands went down for a week.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @05:52PM
Isn't Britain kind of almost synonymous with the United Kingdom, and England, Scotland, and Wales? That heat of summer probably gets all the way up to 85 degrees F? Or, were we talking about a different Britain?
Looks like my estimate of 85 is on the high side: https://www.currentresults.com/Weather/United-Kingdom/temperature-july.php [currentresults.com] Average summer temps in London is a mere 74 F. Weather in the 70's is great weather. I mostly want to wear a shirt, but when I start doing some work, I shed the shirt, and work in a T-shirt. And, no air conditioning, thank you very much. Open the windows, and let the breeze, if any, blow through the house.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @06:00PM
That's probably a bit short-sighted. What you describe is a seasonal effect and would therefore occur every year. But as the fine article states: this has not happened for a long long time. So there are other factors than what you describe at play as well.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Thursday May 09, @05:36PM
Don't worry, everyone's favourite man of the people will reopen the coal mines
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/labour/11791434/Jeremy-Corbyn-Labour-could-reopen-coal-mines-and-nationalise-gas-and-electricity-sector.html [telegraph.co.uk]
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Thursday May 09, @05:37PM
Well, according to https://www.gridwatch.templar.co.uk/ [templar.co.uk] they've fired up the Coal again, currently supplying over 1% of UK demand.
Still, 1 week out of 7124 is quite an achievement.