"Magic: The Gathering" is officially the world's most complex game
Magic: The Gathering is a card game in which wizards cast spells, summon creatures, and exploit magic objects to defeat their opponents. In the game, two or more players each assemble a deck of 60 cards with varying powers. They choose these decks from a pool of some 20,000 cards created as the game evolved. Though similar to role-playing fantasy games such as Dungeons and Dragons, it has significantly more cards and more complex rules than other card games.
And that raises an interesting question: among real-world games (those that people actually play, as opposed to the hypothetical ones game theorists usually consider), where does Magic fall in complexity?
Today we get an answer thanks to the work of Alex Churchill, an independent researcher and board game designer in Cambridge, UK; Stella Biderman at the Georgia Institute of Technology; and Austin Herrick at the University of Pennsylvania.
His team has measured the computational complexity of the game for the first time by encoding it in a way that can be played by a computer or Turing machine. "This construction establishes that Magic: The Gathering is the most computationally complex real-world game known in the literature," they say.
Magic: The Gathering is Turing Complete (arXiv:1904.09828)
The game originated in the early 1990s in the mind of Richard Garfield, at the time a graduate student working towards a PhD in combinatorial mathematics at the University of Pennsylvania. A life-long tabletop gamer, he had approached a publisher to pitch an idea for a game about programming robots, only to be told that the company needed something more portable and cheaper to produce.
Magic was Garfield's response, and it involved one major innovation that set it apart from any game previously released.
...
Magic's latest set marks a turning point for the game. Magic Origins focuses on five of the game's most popular recurring characters – a move that provides a jumping-on point for new players intimidated by over two decades' worth of accumulated storylines.
I played D&D, Gamma World, Traveller, and many RPG's avidly into college, but when I first saw Magic and its $20 price for a single card I discovered there were lines I would not cross. As an adult I have a civil engineering friend whom I've watched over the last decade and a half disappear and then emerge, going cold turkey, only to re-submerge for another year. For those who took up Magic, why did you take it up and do you still play?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 09, @07:02PM
How much would one have to spend to play Magic the Gathering at those levels of complexity?
Comparatively, is Hearthstone growing in complexity faster? With Blizzard driving it, I can see Wild mode Hearthstone eclipsing most card games in complexity just due to the sheer manpower driving it.
Also: is massive complexity really a good thing? I heartily agree with the Hearthstone philosophy of Standard mode where you are limited to "just" the classic plus last two years of cards.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday May 09, @07:05PM
MtG is just crazy expensive. Expect to pay well over $1000 to amass a reasonably competitive collection of cards. And then, expect to pay hundreds more every few months as the game makers churn the collection, removing older cards from play and adding new ones. They certainly were pioneers of "pay to win" gaming, long before online computer games appeared in that space. MtG does have its fun aspects and I played it for quite a few years before I got tired of the crap.
One of the weirdest parts is the relationship of players to piracy. I regularly used proxy cards, as they were called. Fire up the scanner and the ink jet printer, make a few copies of rare and powerful cards to tuck into the protective plastic sleeves, with a cheap common card to provide the back, and have fun. Or just write the text of the rare card on a slip of paper. But serious MtG players totally freak out over that. Tense up like you're trying to commit a heinous crime, even if it's just a casual game. I never tried using proxies at any official tournament, but I can imagine that definitely being against the rules. They seem to feel that allowing proxies devalues their collection. I suppose it does. What they don't seem to care about is that such techniques would also work for them, let them use rare and valuable cards without paying exorbitant prices. It's like they're rich, and want the "pay to win" aspect.
In any case, whenever seriously large amounts of money are dragged in to any game, it can warp it out of all recognition. The game becomes very secondary to money.