How to Prepare Students for the Rise of Artificial Intelligence in the Workforce

posted by martyb on Thursday May 09, @11:14PM   Printer-friendly
from the Get-creative! dept.
Career & Education

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

Repetitive skills like pattern recognition, information retrieval, optimization and planning are most vulnerable to automation. On the other hand, social and cognitive skills such as creativity, problem-solving, drawing conclusions about emotional states and social interactions are least vulnerable.

The most resilient competencies (those least likely to be displaced by AI) included critical thinking, teamwork, interpersonal skills, leadership and entrepreneurship.

Yuval Harari, a historian at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, described the rise of AI as a "cascade of ever-bigger disruptions" in higher education rather than a single event that settles into a new equilibrium. The unknown paths taken by AI will make it increasingly difficult to know what to teach students.

Perhaps we can all be employed as therapists, counseling each other about our feelings of irrelevance?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday May 09, @11:31PM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Thursday May 09, @11:31PM (#841602)

    I bet they can counsel all the AIs to keep them from going crazy, for some definition of crazy which the AIs will have to absorb over time.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @11:32PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @11:32PM (#841603)

    Gender studies. AI will put you out of a job whether you are male, female or other, and it will laugh at your choice of stupid pronouns as it does so.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @11:51PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @11:51PM (#841607)

    Or arsenic pill, etc.

    An alternative is UBI, soma, bread, and circuses.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @11:54PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @11:54PM (#841609)

    Stop posting phys.org garbage.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday May 09, @11:54PM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday May 09, @11:54PM (#841610) Homepage Journal

    AI is mostly going to get rid of middle management, so who cares? Nearly all of them contribute less to society than the clerk at your local convenience store and get paid like what they do couldn't be done at least as well by their most experienced minion with far less paperwork.

    I am the greatest, that is understood, but even I didn't know I could pitch that good.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @12:00AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @12:00AM (#841612)

    Editors, I know you are unpaid volunteers, but for fuck's sake, if you see phys.org and pheonix, give it a lookover, and ask yourself: should I, perhaps, post a quality aristachu post instead?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @12:01AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @12:01AM (#841613)

    AI has proven it can be creative. [christies.com]

    It can generate large quantities of creative works in just about any style you train it for. But the hard part is culling the ideas. That's where humans currently can't be replaced.

