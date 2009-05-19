from the Get-creative! dept.
Repetitive skills like pattern recognition, information retrieval, optimization and planning are most vulnerable to automation. On the other hand, social and cognitive skills such as creativity, problem-solving, drawing conclusions about emotional states and social interactions are least vulnerable.
The most resilient competencies (those least likely to be displaced by AI) included critical thinking, teamwork, interpersonal skills, leadership and entrepreneurship.
Yuval Harari, a historian at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, described the rise of AI as a "cascade of ever-bigger disruptions" in higher education rather than a single event that settles into a new equilibrium. The unknown paths taken by AI will make it increasingly difficult to know what to teach students.
Perhaps we can all be employed as therapists, counseling each other about our feelings of irrelevance?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday May 09, @11:31PM
I bet they can counsel all the AIs to keep them from going crazy, for some definition of crazy which the AIs will have to absorb over time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @11:32PM
Gender studies. AI will put you out of a job whether you are male, female or other, and it will laugh at your choice of stupid pronouns as it does so.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @11:51PM (1 child)
Or arsenic pill, etc.
An alternative is UBI, soma, bread, and circuses.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 09, @11:58PM
Lobotomize them to keep them around until eventually a project will patch an AI inside [xkcd.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 09, @11:54PM
Stop posting phys.org garbage.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday May 09, @11:54PM
AI is mostly going to get rid of middle management, so who cares? Nearly all of them contribute less to society than the clerk at your local convenience store and get paid like what they do couldn't be done at least as well by their most experienced minion with far less paperwork.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @12:00AM
Editors, I know you are unpaid volunteers, but for fuck's sake, if you see phys.org and pheonix, give it a lookover, and ask yourself: should I, perhaps, post a quality aristachu post instead?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @12:01AM
AI has proven it can be creative. [christies.com]
It can generate large quantities of creative works in just about any style you train it for. But the hard part is culling the ideas. That's where humans currently can't be replaced.