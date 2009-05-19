19/05/09/1854224 story
from the Outlook-is-cloudy dept.
NHS[*] Digital, the body responsible for NHS’s critical IT infrastructure, has made VMware Cloud on AWS available across the NHS.
NHS Digital can now essentially drag and drop its VMWare workloads and applications to the cloud, and combine them with AWS services without staff having to manage them any differently.
The public body said it has already started migrating workloads to VMware Cloud on AWS, and that it will eventually migrate “most” of its services from its data centres to AWS and Azure as part of a multicloud strategy.
Source: https://techerati.com/news-hub/vmware-nhs-hybrid-multicloud-cloud-aws/
[*] NHS: England's National Health Service.
