Broccoli Sprout Extract Affects Brain Imbalances

Friday May 10, @03:57AM
Science

RandomFactor writes:

Broccoli sprout compound may restore brain chemistry imbalance linked to schizophrenia

In a series of recently published studies using animals and people, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have further characterized a set of chemical imbalances in the brains of people with schizophrenia related to the chemical glutamate. And they figured out how to tweak the level using a compound derived from broccoli sprouts.

They say the results advance the hope that supplementing with broccoli sprout extract, which contains high levels of the chemical sulforaphane, may someday provide a way to lower the doses of traditional antipsychotic medicines needed to manage schizophrenia symptoms, thus reducing unwanted side effects of the medicines.

Scizophrenia affects about 21 million people worldwide and the scientists indicate further research is needed to determine dosing, efficacy and safety of sulforaphane. They also cautioned against using this to infer benefit from unregulated over the counter sulforaphane supplements sold in health food stores.

