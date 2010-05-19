from the deep-dark-web dept.
Submitted via IRC for AnonymousLuser
FBI has seized Deep Dot Web and arrested its administrators – TechCrunch
The FBI have arrested several people suspected of involvement in running Deep Dot Web, a website for facilitating access to dark web sites and marketplaces.
Two suspects were arrested in Tel Aviv and Ashdod, according to Israel’s Tel Aviv Police, which confirmed the arrests in a statement earlier in the day. Local media first reported the arrests.
Arrests were also made in France, Germany and the Netherlands. A source familiar with the operation said a site administrator was arrested in Brazil.
Deep Dot Web is said to have made millions of dollars in commission by offering referral links to dark web marketplaces, accessible only at .onion domains over the Tor Network. Tor bounces internet traffic through a series of random relay servers dotted across the world, making it near-impossible to trace the user.
Its .onion site displayed a seized notice by the FBI, citing U.S. money laundering laws. Its clear web domain no longer loads.
Hackers stole $41M of bitcoin on Binance, one of world's largest crypto exchanges
foxbusiness.com/features/hackers-stole-41-million-bitcoin-worlds-largest-crypto-exchange
Binance, one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, announced it has been a victim of a massive security breach.
The exchange said late Tuesday that hackers have run off with over 7,000 bitcoin worth an estimated $41 million after they used a "variety of techniques, including phishing and viruses," to tab into its systems.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday May 10, @08:57AM
So much Cyber Crime going on. So much. And, 4 Subs about 2 totally different stories.
Hackers stole $41M of bitcoin on Binance, one of world’s largest crypto exchanges (1st.) can merge with Bitcoin Stolen in Binance Hack Moved to Seven Addresses (2nd.).
And, Feds seize DeepDotWeb for taking money from black market sites (1st.) can merge with FBI Has Seized Deep Dot Web and Arrested its Administrators (2nd.).
But, that's not what happened. 1 Sub about each story went into this "merge." And, 1 Sub about each story is, supposedly, Pending. Needs the "unmerge." And, the "remerge." Thank you!!!!