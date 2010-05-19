from the of-course-it-does dept.
Coca-Cola struck agreements to fund health studies at several public universities that gave the beverage maker the ability to review and kill studies it didn't like, according to a new report from the University of Cambridge.
Cambridge's Department of Politics and International Studies discovered Coke's demands while examining research funding agreements between private corporations and public institutions. It reviewed some 87,000 documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.
Its report, released Tuesday, said Coke retained the right to "quash studies progressing unfavorably" or "pressure researchers using the threat of termination" in at least five agreements with various academic institutions between 2015 and 2016.
"It's a playbook from Big Tobacco and Big Pharma. We looked to see if this is something that can happen with Big Food," said Dr. Sarah Steele, a policy researcher from Cambridge and lead author of the study, which was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Public Health Policy.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/07/report-says-cokes-research-funding-gives-it-right-to-kill-studies.html
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday May 10, @03:20PM (1 child)
Where you posit a hypothesis and at the same time, an experiment that could disprove it.
Now imagine. What's the exact opposite of that?
Oh, precisely how corporate sponsored research works? Whatever. I'm sure it's fine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @03:44PM
Where you posit a hypothesis and at the same time, an experiment that could disprove some other "null" hypothesis that no one believes.
In other words, NHST, which is what everyone is still being taught to do in university by their "science" professors.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Friday May 10, @03:25PM (1 child)
The shame goes to the universities that accepted the deal. They should not have accepted it. It's scientifically dishonest.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday May 10, @03:42PM
This is what happens when only the 'best and brightest' have parents who can buy their way into university.
*Cough* Lori Loughlin etc *cough*
Academics do not matter...ethics either.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---