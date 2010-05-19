from the anger-management-is-life-extension dept.
From APA
Anger may be more harmful to an older person's physical health than sadness, potentially increasing inflammation, which is associated with such chronic illnesses as heart disease, arthritis and cancer, according to new research published by the American Psychological Association.
"As most people age, they simply cannot do the activities they once did, or they may experience the loss of a spouse or a decline in their physical mobility and they can become angry," said Meaghan A. Barlow, MA, of Concordia University, lead author of the study, which was published in Psychology and Aging. "Our study showed that anger can lead to the development of chronic illnesses, whereas sadness did not."
Barlow and her co-authors examined whether anger and sadness contributed to inflammation, an immune response by the body to perceived threats, such as infection or tissue damage. While inflammation in general helps protect the body and assists in healing, long-lasting inflammation can lead to chronic illnesses in old age, according to the authors.
[...] "If we better understand which negative emotions are harmful, not harmful or even beneficial to older people, we can teach them how to cope with loss in a healthy way," said Barlow. "This may help them let go of their anger."
"Is Anger, but Not Sadness, Associated With Chronic Inflammation and Illness in Older Adulthood?" by Meaghan A. Barlow, MA, Carsten Wrosch, PhD, Jean-Philippe Gouin, PhD, Concordia University, and Ute Kunzmann, PhD, University of Leipzig. Psychology and Aging. Published May 9, 2019.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @06:40PM (1 child)
it's aggravated by sugars and all those sugary soft-drinks!
ask coca-cola for the internal studies!
anyway... sure, emotions and body-based toxins.. arthritis ... and now https://www.wired.com/story/air-pollution-dementia/ [wired.com] all wear us out by inflammation and lead us into dementia. so have another sugary snack now!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @07:09PM
well finally... someone cared and posted first.
srsly tho, the whole story smells of agenda from the "mind over body" crowd.
dont want to start a whole debate here but lets just say i have seen people without a mind (brain dead) but happily giving birth to another voice in the debate ...
aaannyyyways back to the topic at hand: maybe the old angries arent getting their soothing dose of rotten ...errr.... fermented berries (hint wine)?
naturally ... sedated :)
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Bot on Friday May 10, @07:14PM
There is now legal ground for a ban of systemd.
(Score: 1) by Rupert Pupnick on Friday May 10, @07:25PM (1 child)
So, how do you go about quantifying that? Lots of surveys of patients? A mood ring?
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday May 10, @07:50PM
Rupert, on a scale of 1-10 how angry are you right now?
... and one a scale of 1-10 how sad are you right now?
...
... now please stay still while we measure your blood pressure.
A little excel autosum later and you have a study.
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Friday May 10, @07:26PM
Well I'm as mad as hell and I'm not going to take it any more..." [youtube.com]
So rather than being angry we're now meant to be sad... what, all of the time?
So if I don't eat meat, don't smoke cigarettes, don't drink beer and don't get angry I can live to a ripe old age.
Sounds like rather a stale life to me. And don't forget, they don't let you enjoy all those extra years you've earned when you're young, no, no, you get them stuck on at the end (in your nursing home).
Now get off my lawn before I get angry!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @07:37PM
It's stories like this that pissed me off to no end. Motherfuckers.
(Score: 2) by Farkus888 on Friday May 10, @07:48PM
If this becomes common knowledge it is sure to hurt the viewership of the 24hr news networks.