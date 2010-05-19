from the why-booze-when-you-can-bong? dept.
Traces of five drugs found on 1000-year-old South American ritual kit
A 1000-year-old collection of drug paraphernalia found in a rock shelter in Bolivia features traces of five psychoactive chemicals, including cocaine and components of ayahuasca. This is the largest number of psychoactive compounds detected in a single archaeological find in South America, the researchers say. The plants they come from aren't native to the highland area where they were found, so they may have been brought there by trading networks or travelling shamans.
[...] Radiocarbon dating puts the date of the bag at AD 905 to 1170, roughly coinciding with the collapse of the Tiwanaku state, a once-powerful Andean civilisation that endured for around five centuries. Drugs are thought to have played an important role in Tiwanaku culture, possibly in healing ceremonies and religious rituals believed to enable contact with the dead.
Melanie Miller at the University of Otago, New Zealand, and her colleagues used mass spectrometry to analyse samples from the pouch and plant stems. They detected five psychoactive compounds: cocaine, benzoylecgonine (BZE), bufotenine, harmine and dimethyltryptamine (DMT).
Also at Berkeley News, Science Magazine, National Geographic, and ScienceAlert.
Chemical evidence for the use of multiple psychotropic plants in a 1,000-year-old ritual bundle from South America (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1902174116) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @08:26PM (1 child)
What Columbus was really after.
He perhaps needed it too, he was a high-strung dude.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday May 10, @08:40PM
Friendly reminder that Columbus missed his objective by a continent plus the biggest ocean. Errors of such scale were only seen quite later, when nokia did not push his smartphone and later adopted windows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @08:35PM (1 child)
How exactly did they arrive at this date?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 10, @09:21PM
Hint... It was 1019 years ago.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday May 10, @08:40PM (1 child)
People that lived in the woods used the tools available to them. I'm shocked.
Speaks volumes about where we are today when this is even interesting.
Would anyone, 1000 years ago, be surprised to know that some other people around them were priests, shamans, healers and witches?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Friday May 10, @09:19PM
It's interesting that we can detect 5 psychoactive compounds after so long. And the combo is important.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday May 10, @09:24PM
I did the Sub about Melanie Miller's interesting work. On, the Studio 54 of ancient times. And 15 minutes later, Editor Takyon did a Sub about the same story. That one got approved, mine's still waiting. Why?