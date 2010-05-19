Excited archeologists on Thursday hailed an ancient burial site found on the side of a road near a pub and a budget supermarket as Britain's answer to the tomb of Egypt's King Tutankhamun.

The small bump on a patch of grass in the county of Essex just northeast of London did not look like much when UK researchers first spotted it in 2003.

"The thing that's so strange about it is that it was such an unpromising-looking site," Museum of London Archaeology's (MOLA) director of research Sophie Jackson said.

But a team of 40 MOLA archeologists still decided to give it a shot.

Years of meticulous digging and carbon dating have now led them to conclude that they have stumbled onto an Anglo-Saxon burial chamber of a prince whose likes have never before been found in Britain.

The 1,400-year-old tomb is believed to be the oldest example of a Christian Anglo-Saxon royal burial.