A British fact-checking firm is to receive a share of 25 million dollars (£19.1 million) worth of Google investment after being chosen as a winner in an AI competition.

Full Fact was named among the 20 winners of Google's AI Impact Challenge and will now receive consultation help and mentoring from the technology giant.

The company is working on a project that develops tools which use artificial intelligence to carry out fact-checking at scale and cut down on misinformation.