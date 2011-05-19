from the s/he dept.
Exclusive: Google releases 53 gender fluid emoji
[As emojis] become more inclusive, each becomes less universal. Jennifer Daniel, designer at Google, thinks about this deep irony at the heart of visual language all the time. She traces it back to the age-old problem with the male bathroom symbol. "That person could be man, woman, anyone," she says. "But they had to add a little detail, that dress, and suddenly that person symbol doesn't mean person anymore; it means man. And that culture means a man-centered culture."
While Daniel can't fix our bathroom signage, as the director of Android emojis, she can fix another problem: The lack of gender-neutral symbols in texting. She can give us the zombies, merpeople, children, weightlifters that are neither male nor female. "We're not calling this the non-binary character, the third gender, or an asexual emoji–and not gender neutral. Gender neutral is what you call pants," says Daniel. "But you can create something that feels more inclusive."
Google is launching 53 updated, gender ambiguous emoji as part of a beta release for Pixel smartphones this week (they'll come to all Android Q phones later this year). Whether Google calls them "non-binary" or not, they have been designed to live between the existing male and female emoji and recognize gender as a spectrum. Given that Google collaborates with many of its rivals on emoji, it's likely that Apple and others will release their takes on genderless emoji later this year.
Daniel sits on the Unicode consortium–the organization that sets core emoji standards, including signifiers like gender and other details, that designers at Apple, Google, and other companies then follow to create their emoji. Last year, she pointed out that there were 64 emoji that, according to Unicode's standards, were never meant to signify gender. In fact, 11 don't have a Unicode-defined signifier for male or female at all–like baby, kiss, fencing person, and snowboarder. As for the remaining 53, they could be male, female, or neither.
Yet Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, and, yes, Google, have often assigned genders with their designs for these emoji. It's why every construction worker across major operating systems is, by default, is a man. Unicode's standards dictated a construction "person," but tech companies decided to design them as construction men (and add women as a secondary option).
⚧
While all new emoji options are welcomed, the Unicode 9.0 emoji class may not be as game changing as its predecessor based on this initial glance. This past June, Unicode 8.0 saw the consortium finally add skin tone modifiers for face emoji. That brought much needed diversity to the selection after Apple lobbied for such changes more than a year earlier.
Final decisions for what emoji are bundled with Unicode 9.0 won't be announced until June 2016. That's the end of a long journey for would-be emoji, a process that begins with submitters making sure any proposed Unicode addition isn't already in the expansive list of existing characters, the list of characters on track for inclusion, or the list of characters that have been rejected (among the forever deceased: Klingon script). You've then got to fill out a proposal form authoritatively establishing your character's significance, any relationships to current Unicode characters, and "the name and contact information for a company or individual who would agree to provide a computerized font... for publication of the standard." These proposals are then screened, sent to committee, and finally defended and revised by the original submitter as needed until they are accepted or rejected.
What do fellow SN users think about emoji in Unicode? Should Unicode contain emoji at all? Should Unicode only contain a handful of basic emoji like happy face and sad face? Or should Unicode contain every pictogram and hieroglyph known to man :wistful philosophical east asian male face indicating deep thought about trivial issues: ?
The Register is reporting the upcoming release of Unicode 9.0:
On 21 June, the world will become a slightly more agreeable place with the release of Unicode 9.0 - not because the standard will offer "Arabic characters to support Bravanese and Warsh, which are used in North and West Africa, along with Pakistani Quranic marks" and "significant updates to segmentation algorithms", but rather for the inclusion of a bacon emoji.
For the curious, emojipedia has offered their renditions of these for your perusal.
Thanks to the work of TheMightyBuzzard, SoylentNews supports UTF-8 character encoding. This would be a good time to consider finding an updated Unicode font to embrace these additions.
Though it may seem like we are falling back to an age of Egyptian hieroglyphics, there are some more prosaic changes as well. The Unicode 9.0 Summary follows.
[Continues...]
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/nov/12/new-emojis-to-include-breastfeeding-a-hijab-and-the-lotus-position
The consortium that approves emojis has signed off on 56 new ones, including a woman breastfeeding a baby, a woman wearing a hijab and a "gender-inclusive" child, adult and older adult.
Among the other emoji that will be released in 2017 by Unicode are a face vomiting, a head exploding and a man and woman practising yoga. A flying saucer, vampire and T-rex also made the cut, as did a sandwich, broccoli and a pair of socks.
Unicode 10.0 will also include 285 hentaigana (obsolete/historical variants of Japanese hiragana) and 3 additional Zanabazar Square characters.
A couple of the people deciding the fate of new emojis in the Unicode standards are upset over the latest pile of crap:
The argument over the emoji is between developers working with the Emoji Subcommittee of the Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit corporation that develops, maintains and promotes software internationalization standards. The committee is currently considering implementing a number of new emojis next year, but the frowning poo emoji alone has caused some members to become rather upset.
According to documents obtained by Buzzfeed, objections have been made on the grounds that the proposed emoji is a poor choice. "Organic waste isn't cute ... It is bad enough that the [Emoji Subcommittee] came up with it, but it beggars belief that the [Unicode Technical Committee] actually approved it ... The idea that our 5 committees would sanction further cute graphic characters based on this should embarrass absolutely everyone who votes yes on such an excrescence," one person wrote. "Will we have a CRYING PILE OF POO next? PILE OF POO WITH TONGUE STICKING OUT? PILE OF POO WITH QUESTION MARKS FOR EYES? PILE OF POO WITH KARAOKE MIC?"
Another person wrote, "I'm concerned that this character will open the floodgates for an open-ended set of PILE OF POO emoji with emotions, such as CRYING PILE OF POO, PILE OF POO WITH LOOK OF TRIUMPH, PILE OF POO SCREAMING IN FEAR, etc. Is there really any need to add a range of emotions to PILE OF POO? I personally think that changing PILE OF POO to a de facto SMILING PILE OF POO was wrong, but adding F|FROWNING PILE OF POO as a counterpart is even worse. If this is accepted then there will be no neutral, expressionless PILE OF POO, so at least a PILE OF POO WITH NO FACE would be required to be encoded to restore some balance."
I linked the Unicode 11 emoji candidates last time, but did not notice Frowning Pile Of Poo. This could be solved if they allowed any emoji to be used as a modifier for another emoji. Bar Of Soap + Frowning Pile Of Poo = Frowning Clean Pile of Poo or Frowning Poo-Covered Bar of Soap.
Also at Boing Boing.
Previously: Apple's New iPhone X will let You Control the Poo Emoji with Your Face
Google CEO Drops Everything to Fix Cheeseburger Emoji
The pistol emoji ― 🔫 ― is being phasered out, or turned into a water pistol:
Google is the latest company to ditch the pistol with a new emoji update for Android users. The switch to a bright orange and yellow water gun, rolling out now, mimics changes made by Apple, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Samsung over the last few years. That leaves Microsoft as the only major platform with the realistic handgun emoji. True, Facebook still uses it, but a spokesperson for the company confirmed to Emojipedia that it would also be replacing its gun emoji with a toy water gun. The Verge has reached out to Microsoft for comment.
[...] Ironically, Microsoft initially displayed the gun emoji as a toy, but changed it to a revolver in 2016 as part of its emoji redesign project. With Google's (and Facebook's) latest move, Microsoft's gun emoji puts it at philosophical odds with the other giant tech companies based in the US where gun violence is a major concern. As we previously noted, in 2016 Apple successfully pushed to remove the rifle icon from the standardized collection of emoji.
However, later on the day The Verge's article was published, Microsoft revealed that it is jumping on the trend as well:
We are in the process of evolving our emojis to reflect our values and the feedback we've received. Here's a preview: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbqXVKBU0AAdXLk.jpg
Previously: Apple Changes "Pistol" Emoji From Revolver to Toy Water Gun
Apple Urged to Rethink Gun Emoji Change
Twitter Changes Revolver Emoji to Water Pistol Emoji
Related: Kids Are Facing Criminal Charges for Using Emoji
Emoji 12.0 brings us waffles, more diversity, suggestive "finger pinch" glyph
There's a push for more diversity with this new emoji release. We have emojis for deaf people in three genders (male, female, and genderless) and five skin tones, an ear with a hearing aid, people in motorized and unmotorized wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, a guide dog and a service dog, and people with a probing cane. There are actually only 59 distinct new emoji types in this release, but everything that depicts a human comes in five skin tones and three genders, which pumps up the numbers. You can really see this with the "People holding hands" emoji, which is completely configurable for a total of 70 possible combinations.
The emoji that's causing the most buzz is "pinching hand." Emojipedia's example shows a thumb and pointer finger with a small distance between them, which could also be interpreted as a hand signal for "small." People are already coming up with, uh, "suggestive" uses for such a glyph, and if the actual implementations follow Emojipedia's design, the glyph could end up on the naughty list next to peach and eggplant.
Thank you, Emojesus. ✝
By the way, what happened to calling it Unicode 12.0? Maybe they'll call it that in June.
Unicode Consortium blog post. Also at Emojipedia and 9to5Mac.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 11, @03:38PM
Is the dedicated woman-exclusive bathroom, next to the "all genders" restroom - where the mens room used to be. Just like the wealthy left: vote in immigrants, because we don't have to live with them in our communities, and they don't compete with our college-educated jobs.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday May 11, @03:42PM
Seriously, whether it's actual hieroglyphs or just an ideographic system like Hanzi, picture-words suck. Too complex, too inflexible, too many of them needed to express simple, everyday terms...even the Egyptians were on their way to using some of their glyphs for their sounds rather than semantic content by the time Demotic script came along.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...