Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to acquire Chinese self-driving truck startup TuSimple, according to a Chinese media report Tuesday.

TMPost (Titanium Media), quoting people close to Amazon executives, said the two companies are in negotiations on an acquisition deal.

TuSimple, founded in 2015 with operations in Beijing, San Diego and Tucson, Arizona, is developing artificial intelligence and computer vision technology for self-driving trucks. The startup is a standout not only for developing the technology for self-driving trucks but for already having those trucks on public roads hauling freight.

Described by Business Insider in January as beating Waymo LLC and Tesla Inc. in the autonomous truck market, the company already has 12 contracted customers and is in the process of expanding its on-road fleet to 50 self-driving trucks.

TuSimple gained unicorn status in February when it raised $95 million in a Series D round on a valuation of $1.095 billion. Investors include Nvidia Corp., ZP Capital, Sina and Composite Capital.

Officially, TuSimple has denied the report, with Chief Executive Officer Chen Mo saying that the company is in process of raising a new round of funding and that selling the company is not currently an option.