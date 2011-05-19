Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Amazon Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 12, @01:58AM   Printer-friendly
from the prime-acquisition dept.
Business

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to acquire Chinese self-driving truck startup TuSimple, according to a Chinese media report Tuesday.

TMPost (Titanium Media), quoting people close to Amazon executives, said the two companies are in negotiations on an acquisition deal.

TuSimple, founded in 2015 with operations in Beijing, San Diego and Tucson, Arizona, is developing artificial intelligence and computer vision technology for self-driving trucks. The startup is a standout not only for developing the technology for self-driving trucks but for already having those trucks on public roads hauling freight.

Described by Business Insider in January as beating Waymo LLC and Tesla Inc. in the autonomous truck market, the company already has 12 contracted customers and is in the process of expanding its on-road fleet to 50 self-driving trucks.

TuSimple gained unicorn status in February when it raised $95 million in a Series D round on a valuation of $1.095 billion. Investors include Nvidia Corp., ZP Capital, Sina and Composite Capital.

Officially, TuSimple has denied the report, with Chief Executive Officer Chen Mo saying that the company is in process of raising a new round of funding and that selling the company is not currently an option.

from the comments-in-engrish dept.

Source: https://siliconangle.com/2019/05/07/report-amazon-talks-acquire-self-driving-truck-startup-tusimple/

Original Submission


«  Microsoft Throws in the Towel on UWP, Elevates Win32
Amazon Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.