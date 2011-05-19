Stories
New Research Confirms That Ride-Hailing Companies Are Causing a Ton of Traffic Congestion

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Fnord666_

A study published today in Science Advances comparing pre- and post-rideshare boom traffic in San Fransisco found that the presence of Uber, Lyft, and similar companies has been an overall detriment for people who like getting where they're going quickly.

That businesses which pay people to have their vehicles on the road would, well, increase the number of cars blocking up the transit grid might appear to be a forgone, perhaps even obvious conclusion. But the body of writings on Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) as they're sometimes called is, surprisingly, mixed. Some studies found that Ubers and Lyfts were choking the streets of New York, Boston, and Chicago; a few claimed, conversely, that rideshares were alleviating traffic. Thus the team behind today's paper—composed of two University of Kentucky staffers and members of San Francisco's County Transportation Authority—had their work cut out for them.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday May 12, @04:36AM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday May 12, @04:36AM (#842585) Journal

    Is this a US ton, a metric ton, a long ton, or maybe a butt ton? Possibly they are using metric butt tons, but who can say? You would think scientific researchers would define what kind of ton they are using.

    I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected. - Al Green

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 12, @05:07AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 12, @05:07AM (#842589)

      short ton of won tons

