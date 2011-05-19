19/05/11/1240244 story
posted by martyb on Sunday May 12, @06:38AM
from the no-pony-[express]-for-you dept.
from the no-pony-[express]-for-you dept.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-48234440
Crowds gathered to witness a re-enactment of the day 150 years ago when a golden spike was hammered into place to complete the Transcontinental railway, linking the east and west coasts.
[...] The transport link slashed travel times from months to a week, and quickly spread Anglo-European influence.
[...] The Central Pacific Railroad started in Sacramento, California while the Union Pacific Railroad started in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Both met at Promontory Summit on May 10 in 1869.
US Marks 150 Years of Transcontinental Railroad | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.