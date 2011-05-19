Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

US Marks 150 Years of Transcontinental Railroad

posted by martyb on Sunday May 12, @06:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the no-pony-[express]-for-you dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-48234440

Crowds gathered to witness a re-enactment of the day 150 years ago when a golden spike was hammered into place to complete the Transcontinental railway, linking the east and west coasts.

[...] The transport link slashed travel times from months to a week, and quickly spread Anglo-European influence.

[...] The Central Pacific Railroad started in Sacramento, California while the Union Pacific Railroad started in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Both met at Promontory Summit on May 10 in 1869.

Original Submission


«  New Research Confirms That Ride-Hailing Companies Are Causing a Ton of Traffic Congestion
US Marks 150 Years of Transcontinental Railroad | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.