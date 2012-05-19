from the seems-to-work-in-mice dept.
A research group headed by Professor Pirjo Laakkonen at the University of Helsinki has found a weakness in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)
Glioblastoma is the most prevalent and also the most lethal type of brain tumour in adults, with no curative treatment currently available. Glioblastomas cannot be surgically completely excised, as the tumour cells are adept at invading tissues and spreading around the brain. In addition, glioblastoma cells are extremely resistant to existing drug therapies.
[...] "Our new research revealed that glioblastoma cells depend on the expression of a gene which produces the MDGI protein. Inhibiting the function of this gene results in the death of the tumour cells," Laakkonen explains.
Using existing drugs with known safety profiles is beneficial in bringing new treatments to market. In this case
What makes this finding particularly interesting is that cell death caused by leakage in the lysosomes of glioblastoma cells can be activated by using drugs that cross the blood-brain barrier. In their studies, Laakkonen's group used an antihistamine known as clemastine.
[...] "Our findings demonstrate that antihistamines and other drugs that increase the permeability of the lysosomal membrane can be considered as an enhancing therapy for patients with glioblastoma alongside established treatments," Laakkonen says.
One can hope that in the not too distant future the phrase 'no curative treatment currently available' will be just a little less common.