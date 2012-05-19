from the jedi-vu dept.
The building of the R3D2 satellite, which launched without incident in March, for the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) has been discussed here previously.
However an interesting facet of the little satellite is that not only was it, of course, a satellite proving out a new technology (a membrane antenna) while in space, it was also a proof of concept that demonstrated faster, leaner processes on the ground.
Northrop Grumman completed the construction — from concept to spaceflight — in only 20 months, far shorter than the traditional timeline of years, Northrop Grumman representatives said in a statement. To reach that speed, the company said, the defense agency allowed for "greater levels of risk than is typical for an operational system," according to the statement; DARPA worked with Northrop Grumman to accept fewer requirements, reviews and deliverables during the construction than on a usual project.
"Our team's success with the R3D2 program is a strong proof of concept that the rapid development of future space capabilities is possible," Scott Stapp, the company's vice president of resiliency and rapid prototyping, said in the statement. "Taking thoughtful risks and eliminating bureaucracy allowed us to streamline our processes to achieve rapid timelines," he added.
Northrop Grumman plans to continue applying the fast construction lessons learned on R3D2 for future missions related to national security going forward, and to "lead the cultural change necessary in the industry".
Rocket Lab launches dedicated DARPA mission on Electron
Rocket Lab is aiming for a rapid launch cadence in 2019, and begun that campaign with the first Electron launch of the year. The window to launch the R3D2 mission for DARPA was to open on Sunday at 22:30 UTC for four hours. However, a scrub was called for at least 48 hours due to a "video transmitter 13dB down with low performance" – while forecasted high winds moved the launch two days to the right, to Thursday. That attempt proved successful with an ontime launch.
The Radio Frequency Risk Reduction Deployment Demonstration satellite is a technology demonstration mission for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the United States government's military technology development agency. The mission was the first Electron launch dedicated to a single satellite on board, lofting the 150 kg spacecraft into a circular orbit, inclined 39.5 degrees, at an altitude of 425 km.
R3D2's mission is to qualify a prototype membrane reflect-array antenna, designed to improve radio communications in small spacecraft. On board is a compacted Kapton membrane antenna built by MMA Design, which deploys to 2.25 meters in diameter once in orbit.
DARPA hopes R3D2 will validate concepts for space-based internet as well as communications capabilities for the United States Department of Defense. Radio systems aboard R3D2 were built by Trident Systems, and the payload is mounted on a spacecraft bus built by Blue Canyon Tech. Northrop Grumman is the mission's prime contractor and integrator.
Also at SpaceFlight Insider and The Verge.
Previously: Rocket Lab Mission for NASA Successfully Launches 13 CubeSats