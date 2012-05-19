Three ports straddling the North Sea are going to work together to store carbon dioxide in disbandoned gas fields.

At a first stage, the ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp and Ghent-Terneuzen-Vlissingen aim at storing 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

The project, code-named CO2TransPorts, is an extension of an existing initiative started by the port of Rotterdam, Porthos.

It involves the building of a network of pipelines to catch the emissions of the neighboring refineries and chemical industry, transporting it to the harbour of Rotterdam, and from there through a 20 km underseas pipeline towards an abandoned gas field, 3 kilometers underneath the North Sea.

The ports involved already possess an extensive network of pipelines: Antwerp, for example, has 720 km of pipelines in the port alone, along with extensive connections to other pipelines criscrossing the Low Countries. The North Sea will see more than 300 gas/oil fields being decommissioned by 2025, according to industry figures.