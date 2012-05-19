Stories
Generic Drugmakers Conspired to Inflate Prices Up to 1,000%, State Prosecutors Say

posted by Fnord666 on Monday May 13, @07:41AM   Printer-friendly
from the naughty-executives dept.
Techonomics

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956_

Leading drug companies including Teva, Pfizer, Novartis and Mylan conspired to inflate the prices of generic drugs by as much as 1,000 percent, according to a far-reaching lawsuit filed on Friday by 44 states.

The industrywide scheme affected the prices of more than 100 generic drugs, according to the complaint, including lamivudine-zidovudine, which treats H.I.V.; budesonide, an asthma medication; fenofibrate, which treats high cholesterol; amphetamine-dextroamphetamine for A.D.H.D.; oral antibiotics; blood thinners; cancer drugs; contraceptives; and antidepressants.

"We all know that prescription drugs can be expensive," Gurbir S. Grewal, the New Jersey attorney general, said in a statement. "Now we know that high drug prices have been driven in part by an illegal conspiracy among generic drug companies to inflate their prices."

In court documents, the state prosecutors lay out a brazen price-fixing scheme involving more than a dozen generic drug companies and just as many executives responsible for sales, marketing and pricing. The complaint alleges that the conspirators knew their efforts to thwart competition were illegal and that they therefore avoided written records by coordinating instead at industry meals, parties, golf outings and other networking events.

Source: https://theinformationsuperhighway.org/generic-drugmakers-conspired-to-inflate-prices-up-to-1000-state-prosecutors-say/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 13, @07:53AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 13, @07:53AM (#842905)

    What exact law is broken here? Seems like they should be able to charge whatever they want, people won't buy it if it costs too much.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 13, @07:55AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 13, @07:55AM (#842907)

      Colluding to do so.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday May 13, @08:29AM

      by c0lo (156) on Monday May 13, @08:29AM (#842912)

      Seems like they should be able to charge whatever they want, people won't buy it if it costs too much.

      Price fixing [wikipedia.org] in oligopoly [wikipedia.org] conditions.

      What exact law is broken here?

      United States antitrust law [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 13, @08:12AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 13, @08:12AM (#842909)

    and water is discovered to be really wet.

