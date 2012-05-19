In this breakthrough, the researchers identified a gene in humans that causes the body to produce cardiac muscle cells.

At the moment, the gene typically switches off a month into our lives, meaning we have to make do with those cells for the rest of our lives. This is why heart attack damage cannot be mended.

In this study, scientists managed to isolate functioning versions of the gene and inject them into pig hearts in a harmless virus, which spread them across the organ.

The process was highly successful, repairing "a large part of the damage" after a month by increasing muscle and decreasing scarring in the heart. This left it almost fully functioning, according to [Professor Mauro Giacca of King's College].