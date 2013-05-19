Stories
Deep Sea Amphipod Creates Aluminum Hydroxide Armor

posted by Fnord666 on Monday May 13, @10:15PM   Printer-friendly
from the rust-ish dept.
Science

takyon writes:

This shrimplike creature makes aluminum armor to survive the deep sea's crushing pressure

Amphipods—small, shrimplike crustaceans in most aquatic ecosystems—start to fall apart once they hit depths of 4500 meters. There, a combination of crushing pressures, low temperature, and higher acidity causes the calcium carbonate in their exoskeletons to dissolve, making them vulnerable to pressure and predators. Now, scientists have discovered how one species, Hirondellea gigas, can survive in the deepest part of the ocean: with aluminum suits of armor.

Researchers first analyzed H. gigas specimens found at the bottom of the Challenger Deep, more than 10,000 meters below the surface of the ocean. They found that this extreme amphipod constructs a personal suit of armor—a layer of aluminum hydroxide gel covering the surface of its exoskeleton. But aluminum isn't abundant in ocean water, making it hard to source as a building material. It is, however, abundant in ocean sediment.

An aluminum shield enables the amphipod Hirondellea gigas to inhabit deep-sea environments (open, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0206710) (DX)

Original Submission


