A Cup of Joe and You're Good to Go (Under 6 a Day and You're A-OK):
While the pros and cons of drinking coffee have been debated for decades, new research from the University of South Australia reveals that drinking six or more coffees a day can be detrimental to your health, increasing your risk of heart disease by up to 22 per cent.
In Australia, one in six people are affected by cardiovascular disease. It is a major cause of death with one person dying from the disease every 12 minutes. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death, yet one of the most preventable.
Investigating the association of long-term coffee consumption and cardiovascular disease, UniSA researchers Dr Ang Zhou and Professor Elina Hyppönen of the Australian Centre for Precision Health say their research confirms the point at which excess caffeine can cause high blood pressure, a precursor to heart disease.
[...] "In order to maintain a healthy heart and a healthy blood pressure, people must limit their coffees to fewer than six cups a day – based on our data six was the tipping point where caffeine started to negatively affect cardiovascular risk."
Using UK Biobank data of 347,077 participants aged 37-73 years, the study explored the ability of the caffeine-metabolizing gene (CYP1A2) to better process caffeine, identifying increased risks of cardiovascular disease in line with coffee consumption and genetic variations.
Prof Hyppönen says that despite carriers of the fast-processing gene variation being four times quicker at metabolising caffeine, the research does not support the belief that these people could safely consume more caffeine, more frequently, without detrimental health effects.
(Score: 2) by bobthecimmerian on Monday May 13, @07:09PM
This might explain my high blood pressure. Or at least be a contributing factor.
I only have two cups per day, most days. But they're huge. Dammit.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday May 13, @07:14PM
1. Drinking too much coffee can be hazardous to your health.
2. Trying to stop someone who regularly drinks coffee from drinking their coffee is also hazardous to your health, for very different reasons.
I consider it a vile habit, especially when abused. Barkeep, another shot please!
Yakko: "All is strange and vague." Dot: "Are we dead?" Yakko: "Or is this Ohio?"
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Monday May 13, @07:17PM
So I'm safe. (Uh... Those were 32 oz cups, right?)