Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Blocking Hyperlink Auditing Tracking Pings With Extensions

posted by chromas on Tuesday May 14, @03:57AM   Printer-friendly
from the Give-me-one-ping.-One-ping-only. dept.
Digital Liberty Software

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for AnonymousLuser

Blocking Hyperlink Auditing Tracking Pings with Extensions

For those who are not familiar with hyperlink auditing, or Pings, it is an HTML feature that allows sites to track when a link is clicked. Creating hyperlink auditing URLs is very easy, as you can simply create a normal hyperlink HTML tag, but also include a ping="[url]" variable as shown below.

<a href="https://www.google.com/" ping="https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/pong.php">Ping Me</a>

[...] With most popular browsers now enabling this feature by default, with Firefox doing so in the future, the only way to disable hyperlink auditing is through the use of browser addons and extension. For those who want to retain control over whether this feature can be used, below are three extensions that allow you to disable hyperlink auditing pings in Chrome and Firefox.

Original Submission


«  Matrix Sequel Reboot Unboot Overdrive Something V4.0 New Movie may be Coming
Blocking Hyperlink Auditing Tracking Pings With Extensions | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.