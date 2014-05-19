Stories
Matrix Sequel Reboot Unboot Overdrive Something V4.0 New Movie may be Coming

posted by martyb on Tuesday May 14, @02:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the Is-this-the-real-life-or-is-this-just-fantasy dept.
Chocolate writes:

It was only a matter of time. With each subsequent Matrix sequel released it grew clearer that the story was not ended. There would be more. Possibly to explain what exactly happened in the third movie, and why the second was even ever needed. So, now, here it comes: A fourth matrix film is reported to be in the works with Keanu stating that he would not turn down the opportunity to be Neo again. This may be the answer to the loyal followers of the Fanimatrix who have asked for a long time if there would be a sequel.

Maybe they will just retcon the lot, throw it all down the well as Neo's nightmare, and save the series with a decent ending.

