Swedish prosecutor reopens Assange rape investigation, will seek extradition
Sweden's state prosecutor said on Monday she would reopen an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and seek his extradition from Britain.
Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson told a news conference she would continue and conclude a preliminary investigation that was dropped in 2017 without charges being brought as Assange had taken refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in London.
[...] The Swedish prosecutor's office said it would shortly request Assange be detained in his absence on probable cause for an allegation of rape and that it would issue a European arrest warrant - the process under which his extradition would be sought.
Please extradite me to Sweden and not the U.S.?
Also at BBC:
Wikileaks said the reopening of the rape case would give Assange "a chance to clear his name". "There has been considerable political pressure on Sweden to reopen their investigation, but there has always been political pressure surrounding this case," its editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, said in a statement.
A lawyer for Assange told Swedish broadcaster SVT that the decision was "embarrassing for Sweden", adding that his client wanted to resolve the case but feared being extradited to the US.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @11:44AM (1 child)
So all those claims that Sweden's pursuit of Assange were just to catch him for the US were false? Imagine that. Let's not forget that Assange has been using the media to try to control the narrative about his bad acts since the beginning. Always claiming to be falsely accused, claiming he's the victim, etc, etc. Sounds a lot like a certain occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Popcorn please!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mrchew1982 on Tuesday May 14, @11:56AM
More likely that the UK is going to stand by their principles and won't extradite him to the US directly, so they have to go with plan B and send him to Sweden first.