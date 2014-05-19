19/05/14/1059211 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday May 14, @02:54PM
from the looking-back-to-our-roots dept.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EY6q5dv_B-o
In the 1960s-1970s, Ken Thompson co-invented the UNIX operating system along with Dennis Ritchie at Bell Labs. He also worked on the language B, the operating system Plan 9, and the language Go. He and Ritchie won the Turing Award. He now works at Google. He's interviewed by Brian Kernighan of "K&R" fame.
This talk took place May 4, 2019. Videography courtesy of @thegurumeditation (Facebook), @thegurumeditate (Twitter)
[Ed note: We generally do not post stories that are strictly video-sourced, but given the stature of the participants in the programming world, I decided to make an exception. If videos are not interesting to you, please wait a bit and another story will be along before too long.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @03:05PM
Need more stature.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @03:25PM (3 children)
I approve. Now someone go watch the thing and spill out the gist here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @04:09PM (2 children)
First bit was Ken Thompson describing how he resisted offers from Bell Labs. Sounds like it was a near thing that they managed to hire him in the first place.
Recommended!
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @04:30PM (1 child)
The story of unix pipes is even better! Starts ~30 minutes in.
Ends with a frenzy of converting all the utilities they had to work with pipes--in a few evenings.
Then grep -- which Ken wrote for himself until his boss asked for a way to "search for things". Ken cleaned up his code and delivered it to his boss the next day...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @06:05PM
Kernighan talking about grep: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTfOnGZUZDk [youtube.com]
That is a great YouTube series if you like this computer history stuff.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @03:52PM
https://hooktube.com/watch?v=EY6q5dv_B-o [hooktube.com]
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday May 14, @04:40PM (10 children)
and I lost much of the respect I had for him for it. Kind of how I admire, and at the same time intensely despise Werner Von Braun.
I hope he lives long enough to feel the shame...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @05:18PM (5 children)
I think you'll find life more manageable if you acknowledge their humanity.
We don't all come from the same place and we don't all hold the same opinions. This shouldn't take away from respect for great work.
I can even go so far as to admire Nazi engineering without obviously admiring Nazis in general. Likewise Michael Jackson made some great music, but hey, he was also a pedophile. I don't consider working for Google to be in the same league as those two examples.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @05:31PM (4 children)
I don't see how Google is really different than Bell anyway.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @05:43PM (1 child)
"I don't see how Google is really different than Bell anyway."
Get back to us on that after anyone at Google wins a Nobel prize for their research, kid.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @07:11PM
Google employees won several ACM Turing awards. Alphabet has stakes in a couple of projects of Nobel winners in medicine and energy.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @07:09PM (1 child)
Ken Thompson explains this (at least partially) in the video. As I recall, the Bell System was a national monopoly and made a fee on every phone (instrument, line, call?). As the research arm of the Bell System, Bell Labs got 1% of that enormous fee -- so everyone with a phone was funding Bell Labs.
Google isn't quite that much of a monopoly...(?)
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday May 15, @04:05AM
Bell System, at one time was so huge in U.S.A. Said, monopoly. Even though certain places were GTE.
Google, in this Age of Cyber, is amazingly big. They have their cyber on 85% of the Cell Phones -- of our entire World!! Some people are saying, monopoly. Even though iPhone is very successful!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @09:27PM
And I'm sure losing the respect of a janitor really upsets him.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @09:29PM (1 child)
Why do you despise Werner Von Braun? Just b/c he worked for NASA? What about all the good he did trying to free Germany from infiltration and enslavement?
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @03:34AM
Wernher von Braun might have been guilty of crimes against humanity [archive.is].
Von Braun's rocket programme that produced the V-1 and V-2 made heavy use of slave labour from the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp, where some 20,000 died from illness, horrible working conditions, or outright execution. More people died building the V-2 rockets than were killed by them when they were used.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @07:27AM
He started in 2006.
These were still "Don't be evil" times.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @09:58PM (1 child)
