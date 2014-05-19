Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Enterprise Ethereum Alliances Releases V3 Client and V1 Off Chain Specifications

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 14, @10:59PM   Printer-friendly
from the blockchain dept.
Techonomics

JOTech writes:

Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the open standards organisation aiming to accelerate business adoption of Ethereum blockchains, today released new specifications aimed at helping businesses create more efficient, simple and interoperable blockchain networks.

The specifications include a set of APIs for enabling off chain blockchain transactions; where transactions are executed off the main network before summarised and returned to the main chain.

[...] In addition to releasing its first off chain specification, EEA released version three of its client specification, which defines ways to speed up transactions via permissions automation and a faster consensus algorithm; the Clique Proof of Authority (POA) algorithm.

Source: https://techerati.com/news-hub/enterprise-ethereum-means-business-with-improved-speed-and-interoporability/

Original Submission


«  Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Impacts SQLite | Stan Lee's Ex-Manager Charged with Elder Abuse  »
Enterprise Ethereum Alliances Releases V3 Client and V1 Off Chain Specifications | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @11:32PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 14, @11:32PM (#843639)

    I won't invest in any more blockchain technology unless it has endorsement from a rapper, because rappers know what's what.

(1)