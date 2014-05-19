Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the open standards organisation aiming to accelerate business adoption of Ethereum blockchains, today released new specifications aimed at helping businesses create more efficient, simple and interoperable blockchain networks.

The specifications include a set of APIs for enabling off chain blockchain transactions; where transactions are executed off the main network before summarised and returned to the main chain.

[...] In addition to releasing its first off chain specification, EEA released version three of its client specification, which defines ways to speed up transactions via permissions automation and a faster consensus algorithm; the Clique Proof of Authority (POA) algorithm.