A use-after-free vulnerability in SQLite could be exploited by an attacker to remotely execute code on a vulnerable machine, Cisco Talos security researchers have discovered.

Tracked as CVE-2019-5018 and featuring a CVSS score of 8.1, the vulnerability resides in the window function functionality of Sqlite3 3.26.0 and 3.27.0.

To trigger the flaw, an attacker would need to send a specially crafted SQL command to the victim, which could allow them to execute code remotely.

The popular SQLite library, a client-side database management system, is widely used in mobile devices, browsers, hardware devices, and user applications, Talos notes.

SQLite implements the Window Functions feature of SQL, allowing queries over a subset, or "window," of rows, and the newly revealed vulnerability was found in the "window" function.

The security researchers discovered that, after the parsing of a SELECT statement that contains a window function, in certain conditions, the expression-list held by the SELECT object is rewritten and the master window object is used during the process.