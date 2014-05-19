from the if-they-win-at-trial,-would-they-be-called-Avengers? dept.
Stan Lee: Ex-manager of comic book legend charged with elder abuse
The former manager of comic book co-creator Stan Lee has been charged with elder abuse against the late writer. Kyle Morgan is facing five counts of abuse against Lee - including false imprisonment, fraud and forgery - all stemming from an incident last summer.
The Marvel superhero visionary died in November last year aged 95.
A spokesperson for Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed an arrest warrant for Mr Morgan - who is yet to comment - had been issued.
[...] The charges follow previous filings against Mr Morgan in May and June last year, including falsely reporting an emergency and falsely reporting a crime, along with a probation violation. This culminated in a judge granting a restraining order brought by Lee's family, after Mr Morgan was accused of moving the magnate out of his home at midnight to isolate him from his caregivers. Speaking to Variety at the time, Mr Morgan denied the accusations.
Previously: Legendary Marvel Comics Writer-Editor Stan Lee Has Died at Age 95
Reports are coming in from all across the web that Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee has died:
Stan Lee—the Marvel Comics legend responsible for cultural icons from Spider-Man and Iron Man to X-Men and Black Panther—has died according to multiple reports from places like TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter [(THR)].
THR spoke with a source that said Lee died early Monday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. TMZ spoke to Lee's daughter, J.C., who said an ambulance rushed to Lee's Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning to take him to Cedars-Sinai. That outlet noted Lee had suffered several illnesses over the last year or so, including dealing with pneumonia. Lee was 95 years old.
[...] Indisputably, Lee's decades-spanning career has spawned some of the most beloved pop culture characters and franchises of all time. He began working on comics as an assistant at Timely Comics in 1939; that entity would eventually morph into Marvel Comics in the 1960s. Alongside other eventual giants of the industry like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, Lee helped create seemingly every adored comic hero this side of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman: in addition to the credits above, Lee had a hand in the Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, and characters like Ant-Man and Thor.
Also at: Hollywood Reporter, The Daily Beast, c|net, ComicBook.com, and NPR.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Wednesday May 15, @12:38AM
It shall be done.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by RandomFactor on Wednesday May 15, @01:01AM
Avenger's 4 should have him in what may be his last cameo. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/marvel-movie-will-feature-stan-lees-last-cameo-101106473.html [yahoo.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 15, @01:37AM
I wouldn't be surprised if they filmed dozens of potential cameos to just be dropped in to random MCU movies. For the next two decades.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Wednesday May 15, @02:11AM
If his last cameo is in Endgame, it's actually a very fitting send-off. A large passing of the torch so to speak and a very good place for it to be the final one - but if they did prepare a bunch of other cameos, that's actually not bad at all and would certainly make me have a chuckle.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @04:27AM
Shush!!!!
You just greenlighted the infinitely cgi'd Lee!