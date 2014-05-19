from the because-2011's-20-year-oversight-agreement-was-so-effective? dept.
https://www.silicon.co.uk/workspace/facebook-us-settlement-could-impose-20-years-of-oversight-246707
Facebook is nearing a settlement with US regulators over its privacy and data practices that would put it under 20 years of oversight, Reuters reported.
The deal with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would resolve a probe into whether it violated a similar pact dating from 2011, which Facebook said it did not.
The probe centres on Facebook's handling of last year's Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which the now-defunct political consultancy allegedly misappropriated data on some 87 million users.
[...] Some politicians and Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes have pointed out that the 2011 arrangement failed to prevent the Cambridge Analytica incident from occurring.
They have called for more stringent measures, such as forcing Facebook to sell off properties such as the WhatsApp messaging system, acquired in 2014, and Instagram, which it bought in 2012.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @09:15AM (3 children)
Other companies have leaked similar amounts of data and got nothing as severe:
https://www.cnet.com/news/equifax-data-leak-hits-nearly-half-of-the-us-population/ [cnet.com]
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-equifax-states-agreement/equifax-avoids-fines-in-deal-with-u-s-states-over-data-breach-idUSKBN1JN2YH [reuters.com]
https://www.consumerfinancialserviceslawmonitor.com/2018/07/exactis-data-leak-to-affect-millions-of-americans/ [consumerfinancialserviceslawmonitor.com]
I found it interesting that Facebook was scapegoated by Democrats for the Trump win when they were anti conservative:
https://gizmodo.com/former-facebook-workers-we-routinely-suppressed-conser-1775461006 [gizmodo.com]
https://gizmodo.com/facebook-employees-asked-mark-zuckerberg-if-they-should-1771012990 [gizmodo.com]
Your real problem is elsewhere and not Facebook if your voters are really retarded enough to be influenced by these ads:
http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2017/11/house-democrats-release-russian-troll-facebook-election-ads.html [nymag.com]
Might turn out that not many voters were influenced by such ads - they were going to vote for Trump anyway instead of Clinton. And Cambridge Analytica got to brag about being "successful" merely because Trump won.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by rigrig on Wednesday May 15, @09:32AM
It's not just about changing who they support, but also about getting people to vote at all if they support you, or not bother to vote if they support the opposition.
No one remembers the singer.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by khallow on Wednesday May 15, @11:37AM
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday May 15, @05:35PM
They already settled on this BS once before then failed to meet the conditions of the settlement.
That's why the punishment has grown larger.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday May 15, @09:18AM (3 children)
I would have simply put a disclaimer in the front page: warning, every activity inside here (posting and peeking at posts) is to be considered public. Facefook will comply with authorities in case of investigations.
Then I would have touched no content.
Then I would have invoked common carrier status if anybody questioned me.
Then I would have counted the money when people publicize their business and send cat videos.
But then, I don't have an agenda. Does Zucky and his backers?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 15, @11:38AM
Anything as big as Facebook has multiple agendas, imposed from both inside and outside the organization.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @12:33PM (1 child)
Who the hell needs an agenda when he has painfully faulty diodes on his left side?
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday May 15, @01:17PM
Apparently, nothing good ever works, on the left.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 15, @11:36AM (6 children)
If Facebook was already "under oversight" and had recurrent lapses, it would seem like the oversight needs to be stronger, more invasive of Facebook's business practices, if it is expected to be effective.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @11:42AM (1 child)
Which agency has the nous and capability to police such an enterprise?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 15, @07:48PM
the Cyber Rules And Privacy taskforce, of course.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday May 15, @12:36PM (3 children)
You mean... like an undersight? Ewww!
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Wednesday May 15, @12:50PM (2 children)
Well we can't let anyone get away with having foresight!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @04:11PM
That's why we cut their foreskins off in infancy.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 15, @07:52PM
Personally, anything is better than being subjected to insight.