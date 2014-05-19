Stories
Facebook US Settlement Could Impose 20 Years of Oversight

posted by martyb on Wednesday May 15, @08:28AM
from the because-2011's-20-year-oversight-agreement-was-so-effective? dept.
Fnord666 writes:

https://www.silicon.co.uk/workspace/facebook-us-settlement-could-impose-20-years-of-oversight-246707

Facebook is nearing a settlement with US regulators over its privacy and data practices that would put it under 20 years of oversight, Reuters reported.

The deal with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would resolve a probe into whether it violated a similar pact dating from 2011, which Facebook said it did not.

The probe centres on Facebook's handling of last year's Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which the now-defunct political consultancy allegedly misappropriated data on some 87 million users.

[...] Some politicians and Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes have pointed out that the 2011 arrangement failed to prevent the Cambridge Analytica incident from occurring.

They have called for more stringent measures, such as forcing Facebook to sell off properties such as the WhatsApp messaging system, acquired in 2014, and Instagram, which it bought in 2012.

Original Submission


