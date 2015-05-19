from the Ready!-Shoot!-Aim! dept.
What's faster than a speeding bullet? The Dutch F-16 that shot itself.
The Netherlands' Defense Safety Inspection Agency (Inspectie Veiligheid Defensie) is investigating an incident during a January military exercise in which a Dutch Air Force F-16 was damaged by live fire from a 20-millimeter cannon—its own 20-millimeter cannon. At least one round fired from the aircraft's M61A1 Vulcan Gatling gun struck the aircraft as it fired at targets on the Dutch military's Vliehors range on the island of Vlieland, according to a report from the Netherlands' NOS news service.
Two F-16s were conducting firing exercises on January 21. It appears that the damaged aircraft actually caught up with the 20mm rounds it fired as it pulled out of its firing run. At least one of them struck the side of the F-16's fuselage, and parts of a round were ingested by the aircraft's engine. The F-16's pilot managed to land the aircraft safely at Leeuwarden Air Base.
(Score: 5, Funny) by jasassin on Wednesday May 15, @01:53PM (1 child)
STOP HITTING YOURSELF! STOP HITTING YOURSELF! STOP HITTING YOURSELF!
MOMMMMMMMMM MAKE HIM STOP!
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday May 16, @11:08AM
Oh come on, you've just made that up! Either that or it's your PGP passphrase.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Revek on Wednesday May 15, @02:10PM
It happened early on with the first supersonic fighters. The pilot just messed up.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @02:26PM (12 children)
The gun is traveling at plane speed when fired so the rounds will have bullet_speed + plane_speed.
There is no way the plane can accelerate fast enough to catch them.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Snotnose on Wednesday May 15, @02:38PM (6 children)
The bullets slow down due to air resistance, and the geometry of the firing solution can put the plane into the path of the bullets. For example, imagine the plane is flying level and shoots it's gun. The bullets start to drop. Now imagine the pilot drops the nose, so the plane is making a beeline to the path of the falling bullets. The bullets are not only slowing down, they're taking a longer path to the impact point.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by deadstick on Wednesday May 15, @02:49PM
Exactly right. It's a low-probability event, but this is at least the third such incident since the 1950's.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @03:43PM (4 children)
The story said "shells" not bullets. I'm thinking they flew into the expended shells.
'A bullet is only the projectile. The complete thing is called a round or a cartridge. A shell is a synonym for cartridge.'
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @04:59PM
'Shell' is also used to refer to a projectile that delivers a secondary payload, such as an explosive. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shell_%28projectile%29 [wikipedia.org]
A quick look at the 20mm Cannon commonly used on the F-16 leaves both interpretations as possible.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M61_Vulcan [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday May 15, @07:20PM (1 child)
Makes absolutely no sense. If the shells are ejected (and I wouldn't bet on it) they would slow down almost instantly and be far behind- certainly could not be moving forward.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @06:24AM
A shell is like a bullet, but it can explode. Things above .50 caliber are allowed to be shells. For .50 caliber and smaller it is banned by treaty. It is possible to have a 20 mm bullet, but it wouldn't be done.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @09:46PM
Aircraft mounted M61s are typically double-feed, ie spent casings are returned to the magazine.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ikanreed on Wednesday May 15, @02:48PM (3 children)
Your question is answered elsewhere, but here's a neat aside:
The muzzle velocity of high-powered military assault rifles, like the AK-47 is about the same as maximum airspeed of the F-16. "A speeding bullet" isn't that fast by modern standards.
(Score: 4, Informative) by SunTzuWarmaster on Wednesday May 15, @03:15PM (2 children)
Some facts.
AK47 muzzle velocity is 710 m/s.
F16 max speed is 670 m/s.
F35 max speed is 536 m/s.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday May 15, @03:36PM (1 child)
I have to confess, if "modern" also includes modern politicians and modern military-industrial graft, it is a lot less impressive.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @04:47PM
You gotta get on the Military-Industrial-Congressional Welfare Queen Train. It's where all the secret slush funds are.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @01:38AM
'Science...it works.' (polite paraphrase) see: physics, in other words, ballistics can get interesting at times...
Ballistic coefficient, initial velocity(muzzle velocity), airspeed of weapon(note relation of airspeed, and the relation to 'drag'/wind resistance, and the formulas that influence this aspect), temp- humidity- altitude(air density), etc.
Think this one through with all relevant physical data, then you may find you want to retract your previous comment. :-)
rts008
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @03:11PM (1 child)
i do not read ars, so thank you soylentnews!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @04:31PM
I dont read slashdork so fuck beta!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Username on Wednesday May 15, @10:33PM
All media should do this. Wait for someone to verify the story then run it. If the story gets debunked, can run one about the fake news going around social media. Would solve a lot of issues. Being first means nothing if you're not credible, and sites like Ars have used up much of their credibility chasing fake news or pushing social justice to get clicks. Imitate salon, end up like salon. Get woke, go broke.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @03:52PM
He only hit the side of the aircraft and parts got ingested in the engine.
For the pilot, it could have been much worse.
It could have hit his foot.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Alfred on Wednesday May 15, @05:54PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @10:58PM
Was the pilot vaccinated as a child?
(Score: 4, Funny) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday May 15, @07:01PM (1 child)
If the pilot did this four more times could he be credited as a Self Ace?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Pslytely Psycho on Thursday May 16, @03:06AM
Except I believe you actually have to shoot down the plane.
So he needs to shoot himself out of the sky 5 times.....
He's got to work on getting more bullet fragments into the engine....
Then it's hall of fame time!
