19/05/15/0729218 story
posted by janrinok on Wednesday May 15, @04:24PM
An independent report claims Huawei boosted the UK economy by £1.7 billion in 2018, as the debate over the company's security continues.
A study by Oxford Economics, commissioned at the end of last year, said the Chinese firm now supports more than 26,000 jobs in the UK.
But the company's place in the development and infrastructure of 5G networks is under scrutiny over concerns Huawei equipment could be exploited for espionage.
[...] The technology company is now the world's second largest smartphone manufacturer and a market leader in equipment 5G mobile data network equipment.
[...] The [UK] Government has since said no decision has yet been made over Huawei's presence in 5G networks.
Huawei Boosted the UK Economy by £1.7 Billion in 2018 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 11 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @04:31PM (5 children)
"A study by Oxford Economics, commissioned at the end of last year"
commissioned by ???
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday May 15, @04:36PM (2 children)
Unnecessary. Just ask yourself "Is there a government that I would trust to not force resident major electronics companies to build at the very least backdoor surveillance into its products?" and all the other questions are fairly moot.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday May 15, @05:24PM (1 child)
Is there a corporation you would trust to not install a backdoor before anyone even asked for it?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday May 15, @10:10PM
Plenty. Doing so loses them money. Profit motivation is a motivation you can trust almost completely.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 5, Informative) by ikanreed on Wednesday May 15, @05:56PM (1 child)
This press release was purposefully written in a way to disincentivize finding and reading the original "study".
But it's not actually hard to find [oxfordeconomics.com]. Being that this isn't peer reviewed academic research, and is in fact, published by "economic consultants" it doesn't have the typically-required acknowledgements section where you disclose funders.
It does accidentally disclose that the report is private property of the Huawei corporation to be disclosed only with their permission in the appendices. Which says, yes, huawei paid for it, and no it would never have seen the light of day if it didn't say what they wanted it to.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday May 16, @02:13AM
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday May 15, @05:22PM (2 children)
How much did Al Capone boost the US economy during prohibition? Or, Jack Kennedy, for that matter - the Kennedy family made it's fortune by bootlegging alcohol into the US.
I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected. - Al Green
(Score: 3, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday May 15, @05:28PM (1 child)
Agreed. I fail to see what making a bunch of money has to do with failing to preserve national security*.
They really seem to be implying it's perfectly OK so long as it would be bad for the economy to make them stop.
*allegedly
(Score: 0, Troll) by NPC-131072 on Wednesday May 15, @11:23PM
No - orange man bad! [redstate.com]
#Daenerys2020 [i.ibb.co]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Dr Spin on Wednesday May 15, @06:36PM (1 child)
The [UK] Government has since said no decision has yet been made over Huawei's presence in 5G networks.
This may be the only true statement they have made in 2019. The present government is incapable of taking a decision
of any kind. They probably would not know a decision if they swallowed it whole.
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday May 15, @09:16PM
To be fair, the current ruling party in the UK is at war with itself and should probably split up into two separate parties, maybe.
Hard to make a decision when everyone is yelling past each other.