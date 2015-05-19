An independent report claims Huawei boosted the UK economy by £1.7 billion in 2018, as the debate over the company's security continues.

A study by Oxford Economics, commissioned at the end of last year, said the Chinese firm now supports more than 26,000 jobs in the UK.

But the company's place in the development and infrastructure of 5G networks is under scrutiny over concerns Huawei equipment could be exploited for espionage. [...] The technology company is now the world's second largest smartphone manufacturer and a market leader in equipment 5G mobile data network equipment. [...] The [UK] Government has since said no decision has yet been made over Huawei's presence in 5G networks.