It supposedly only affects those with more than one Twitter account on iOS who opted into using Twitter's precise location feature on one of those accounts, but I received the alert despite having only a single account.
Twitter on Monday alerted some iOS users that its app accidentally collected and shared location data with a third party. The bug has since been fixed.
Twitter didn't mention exactly how many people were affected. It claims that only those with more than one Twitter account on iOS who opted into using Twitter's precise location feature on one of those accounts had their data exposed, but I received the alert despite having only a single account.
That alert says the bug was related to Twitter's advertising business, where clients pay for their ads to appear on the app based on users' current location.
"We had intended to remove location data from the fields sent to a trusted partner during an advertising process known as real-time bidding," Twitter said. "This removal of location did not happen as planned."
Twitter didn't reveal the name of this trusted partner. But it said the location data it sent was "fuzzed," so it was no more precise than a 3-mile area. Actual Twitter handles and unique account IDs were not shared during the process.
"We have discovered that we were inadvertently collecting and sharing iOS location data with one of our trusted partners in certain circumstances. Specifically, if you used more than one account on Twitter for iOS and opted into using the precise location feature in one account, we may have accidentally collected location data when you were using any other account(s) on that same device for which you had not turned on the precise location feature."
[...] "We have confirmed with our partner that the location data has not been retained and that it only existed in their systems for a short time, and was then deleted as part of their normal process," it said. "We have fixed this problem and are working hard to make sure it does not happen again. We have also communicated with the people whose accounts were impacted to let them know the bug has been fixed."
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday May 15, @09:15PM
Twitter users: "How dare this site share information like my location with advertisers?"
Also twitter users: "Here I am at my home at 233 Real Location Drive, with my mother(her maiden name was Bridges) and my new social security card"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @10:13PM (1 child)
Like Canucks "accidentally" spear baby seals...
Like Hindus "accidentally" chomped down a t-bone steak...
Like Israeli Jews shoveling down pork chops...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @12:19AM
Like buttery males accidentally goose stepping into a Klan meeting...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @10:23PM
A person who gave you enough money.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 15, @10:52PM (1 child)
I use more than one account for Twitter for IOS and opted in for precise location feature in one account. Am I at risk? I read the summary a few times (apparently more than the editors did) and can't find the answer.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday May 16, @11:15AM
I said, this one is only a problem for the folks that have more than one account. But, too controversial for Soylent News -- because "I" wrote that. It's a problem for you, Anomalous.
(Score: 2) by DavePolaschek on Wednesday May 15, @10:58PM
Another reason why I find I’m generally happier using the website or a third-party app. Plus, with third party apps for Twitter, you can see an actual reverse-chronological timeline of only things the people you’ve actually followed have tweeted with no ads inserted. Pretty crazy!
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Thursday May 16, @12:31AM (1 child)
There are no "accidents" in IT security. Any breaches, data compromises, etc. are because someone was ordered to do something or because someone didn't do their fucking job.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @01:28AM
Or management didn't make resources available for the peons to accomplish that.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Nuke on Thursday May 16, @09:21AM (1 child)
I had assumed that selling data was their business model. Or does this mean they accidentally shared it without charging a fee?
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday May 16, @11:30AM
I'll tell you, it was "news" to me. And believe me, I use Twitter a lot. From more than 1 account. It wasn't "news" to you. That's O.K., possibly not much is "news" to you. You're last Sub went out, or through in July!!!!