It supposedly only affects those with more than one Twitter account on iOS who opted into using Twitter's precise location feature on one of those accounts, but I received the alert despite having only a single account.

Twitter on Monday alerted some iOS users that its app accidentally collected and shared location data with a third party. The bug has since been fixed.

Twitter didn't mention exactly how many people were affected. It claims that only those with more than one Twitter account on iOS who opted into using Twitter's precise location feature on one of those accounts had their data exposed, but I received the alert despite having only a single account.

That alert says the bug was related to Twitter's advertising business, where clients pay for their ads to appear on the app based on users' current location.

"We had intended to remove location data from the fields sent to a trusted partner during an advertising process known as real-time bidding," Twitter said. "This removal of location did not happen as planned."

Twitter didn't reveal the name of this trusted partner. But it said the location data it sent was "fuzzed," so it was no more precise than a 3-mile area. Actual Twitter handles and unique account IDs were not shared during the process.