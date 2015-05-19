19/05/15/2339220 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday May 15, @11:57PM
from the Storks-on-Strike? dept.
from the Storks-on-Strike? dept.
CNN:
The report, published Wednesday, showed that birth rates declined for nearly all age groups of women younger than 35 but rose for women in their late 30s and early 40s.
From 2017 to 2018, the birth rate dropped 7% among teenagers aged 15 to 19; 4% among women 20 to 24; 3% among women 25 to 29; and 1% among women 30 to 34, according to the report.
The birth rate rose 1% among women aged 35 to 39 and 2% among women 40 to 44. The rate for women 45 to 49, which also includes births to women 50 and older, did not change from 2017 to 2018.
On the other hand, there have been recent studies that indicate children born to older women enjoy better long term academic and professional success.
America Just Had Its Lowest Number of Births in 32 Years, Report Finds | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 75 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @12:04AM (11 children)
That salon.com article is a perfect example. Not only is life economically more difficult across the board along with ecological disaster looming over us, but the people supporting these tragedies are also busy spewing their hatred for all things not-them.
(Score: -1, Troll) by NPC-131072 on Thursday May 16, @12:33AM (10 children)
Hello fren,
Not everyone has the moral integrity of those of us on the left who want to both end white supremacy and support women's rights. [thepublicdiscourse.com]
#Daenerys2020 [i.ibb.co]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday May 16, @01:01AM (9 children)
Moral integrity? Leftist? This is from your link:
Biblical Values? Anti-abortion? Pray away the Gay? Trifecta!
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @01:09AM (1 child)
Don't even bother, just mod the NPC idiots down. "Sadly" for them their bullshit is pretty quickly outed, "fren" is code for "I'm a racist twat." Most amusing is the idea that "fren" is supposed to indicate someone who only repeats a scripted narrative. So because the majority of the world doesn't agree with their hateful bigotry then the majority of people are simply Non Player Characters who don't think for themselves.
It is just another way for them to feel superior even though they are hateful bigots that no one wants to be around. Their hatred is the definition of unthinking scripted behavior. "Person is immigrant with darker skin, must be waste of space come to destroy my country."
Just downmod the fren-boi and move on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @04:37AM
Great oversimplification. We’ll see how magic dirt theory works for Europe. Sweden is so racist over half of them don’t want more immigrants. Bigots!
(Score: 5, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday May 16, @01:23AM (6 children)
NPC is a transparent troll, and I hope it's obvious from the content of his posts. He also has a sockpuppet account (see my journal for this...). He's here purely to stir shit. Downmod his ass on sight and move on.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday May 16, @04:57AM (5 children)
Now you are getting it - thank you.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday May 16, @06:46AM (4 children)
If only unborn aristarchus submissions were given the same chance . . .
[19:17:08] mprg: "what the f is alt right?" Aristarchus: "My work is not done."
(Score: 2, Disagree) by janrinok on Thursday May 16, @07:04AM (3 children)
If only unborn aristarchus submissions contained something new worth discussing.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 16, @09:55AM (2 children)
Mate, I had big troubles of stopping myself shouting a FU aloud in your direction.
Not only would have been useless but would have annoyed the respectable co-commuters on the train.
And the reasons for this:
- TFA on social issues (political or not) attract more participation on S/N
- here's an example of ari/azuma submission that went viral [soylentnews.org], but lingered in the S/N queue until rejected (I can bet, without reason).
Guess what? Instead of discussing it on S/N, I'm reading it on hacker news [ycombinator.com].
Can you imagine something more idiotic than still staying on S/N under these conditions?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday May 16, @11:40AM (1 child)
If a story about dogs attracted more interest than other stories should we then concentrate on dog stories? There are other sites that cover such material, but dogs are not SN's raison d'etre. We stick to those topics that we were established to discuss although we often stretch that to edge cases too. Publishing a story about racism or the alt-right on the front page would have the majority of our community shouting to have it removed. Even a story about falling birthrates attracts extremists of all colours and persuasions who seem incapable of holding an intelligent discussion.
By viral, you mean 59 comments - so fractionally more than yesterday's discussion on the Linux Kernel or the EU's introduction of SCA, but much less than the discussion on generic drug prices that went out on Monday.
Yet it was discussed on this site without changing the emphasis on topics on which this site concentrates. That is why we have journals. That is exactly why, when I personally reject a story, I advise the submitter to put it in their journal if I feel it is worth discussing. However, not every story deserves to be on the front page. That is a choice that we have to make every day with every story. You have been with this site from the very beginning - you of all people will remember why this site exists and what we concentrate on. Yet you and others also argue about the wisdom of publishing stories that you believe favour the political right, but advocate other stories stating the opposite views. None of them have a right to a place on the front page but they are welcome in journals where the community can discuss them to their heart's content.
Why don't you ask Aristarchus and Azuma why they don't publish more stories like the one you referred to in their journals?
There is nothing to say that you cannot read other sites. If they are printing stories that interest you by all means read those too. The team that manages this site is not responsible for what is published on Hacker News.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 16, @12:35PM
Better than STEM stories with no comments [soylentnews.org] after more than half a day after publishing, any time. Yes, bring in the dogs!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @12:08AM (27 children)
This is probably due the risk of child support payments that aren't possible and lead to incarceration = fewer births
(Score: 0, Insightful) by aristarchus on Thursday May 16, @12:43AM (19 children)
Found the incel! I blame video games. It is the instant gratification that makes boy-men these days incapable of dealing with a project as long term as raising a child. College students these days can not hang on during a sixteen week long semester, they fade and disappear after only a few weeks. Now Universities are looking at 5-week terms? Life is not a game, gamer-boy, and your pasty-white privilege will not take you very far.
[19:17:08] mprg: "what the f is alt right?" Aristarchus: "My work is not done."
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 16, @12:57AM (7 children)
I don' kno' what 'hood you from, but man-boys 'roun' here don' need no long term project to make no baby.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Thursday May 16, @02:37AM (6 children)
"Raise", not "make". Scientists in a lab can do the "make" part of babies, but making a person, a whole, complete, moral, non-incel person, takes years
[19:17:08] mprg: "what the f is alt right?" Aristarchus: "My work is not done."
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday May 16, @03:41AM (5 children)
Only a few minutes' work for the male, though.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 4, Informative) by janrinok on Thursday May 16, @04:58AM (4 children)
No, I disagree. You both have an obligation to raise the child as best you can.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by aristarchus on Thursday May 16, @05:39AM
Janrinock is right! Proclaim this to the highest mountains! Janrinok is correct! Now if only he would accept some aristarchus submissions that support his position. And, we need to cut the balls off these slacker sperm donors. They give men a bad name.
[19:17:08] mprg: "what the f is alt right?" Aristarchus: "My work is not done."
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Thursday May 16, @06:12AM
Alas, taking responsibility for one's actions is ... uncommon
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 16, @11:47AM (1 child)
The article is talking about actual population numbers, not philosophical wishful thinking about how things should be, in your opinion.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday May 16, @11:59AM
True, but the comment [soylentnews.org] I was responding to wasn't, it was suggesting that the male's responsibility lasted only a few minutes. Of course, this is my opinion.... and I'm allowed to have one just as much as anyone else.
It's always my fault...
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @01:00AM (1 child)
Found the gender studies grad -- this knucklehead spent $$$$ just to learn a few extra words to try to insult people with
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @05:43AM
Fuck you in your barren intestinal track, you wanna be homosexual who can only manage to be an incel! Why do you think women reject you? It is the same reason other men reject you! You are a pathetic, self-absorbed ego-maniac that cares nothing about others. So we will ostracize you, imprison you, and lend you out for the Gladitorial Games, soon to be re-instituted. Gives you a fighting chance. "He reneged on his child-support! Now he will fight to the death!" I like this idea.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @01:41AM
You triggered them in their safe space! For shame Ari, have you no sympathy?? They just want to protek thur kulture!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RamiK on Thursday May 16, @01:56AM
We had a video linked here the other day [soylentnews.org] where Ken Thompson was telling about his own pro-student undergrad days... Make sure to watch it.
compiling...
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by crafoo on Thursday May 16, @02:58AM (2 children)
The article isn't about raising babies, it's about making them.
Men decide when marriage happens. It's their decision. But, women decide when babies happen. Men really have no say in that part. So no, video games aren't the issue. Women are deciding not to have babies. Why? As always, look to the economics. People put self-interest first (not a judgement, just the reality).
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @06:03AM
Crafoo, you are a total idiot. I will not have babies with you, and I doubt that any other human being will. Real people, the ones who become parents, do not put self-interest first, only psychopaths like yourself and CEOs do stuff like that. When you die, no one will miss you, and probably no one will remember you.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Magic Oddball on Thursday May 16, @11:08AM
Unless something major has changed in our society, both the man and woman decide when/whether they're going to get married and when/whether they're going to procreate. One person can insist all they want; the other person still has the option of refusing to participate.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Thursday May 16, @02:58AM (3 children)
By "blame video games" you mean that the solution for countries experiencing exploding populations and crushing poverty might be greater access to video games?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @03:16AM (2 children)
Yes! Well I'm not the OP but yes.
We need people to pursue non-procreative activities. Video games and contraceptives are an excellent solution. Only the people who truly want children should have them, that will solve so very many of society's problems.
I recall the author who created http://freakonomics.com/ [freakonomics.com] and specifically the essay on abortion and crime. http://freakonomics.com/2005/05/15/abortion-and-crime-who-should-you-believe/ [freakonomics.com]
Unloved and unsupported children will do worse in life. It isn't like robotic surgery. The child of a pre-teen or rape victim is very unlikely to have a good life, and the misunderstood negative emotions they receive will likely manifest in hatred and violence.
Long story short, those who don't WANT to be parents can spend their time in virtual worlds or other pursuits. We don't NEED procreation, in fact as a species we could survive for quite a while with ridiculously low birth rates. Lower the population and the planet does better, we can funnel more resources to fewer people, win fucking win. MOAR VIDEO GAMES!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @05:43AM (1 child)
That depends on why they want children. A few people want children for the extra money in the welfare check. A few want a child to "trap" their mate in a marriage, or to get child support payments after their planned divorce. A few want children because they feel they have to "carry on the family name", or because a parent demands grandbabies, or as a vehicle to live out the dreams their own life failed at, etc.
People who want children for the child's sake, not for their own, should have children. Those with other reasons should probably just buy a dog.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday May 16, @12:35PM
Or, it could be, you know, because it's instinctual? You know, that biology, science-y stuff?
Maybe you have not yet experienced women whose biological clocks start ticking, but after you have you will not dismiss those urges so lightly.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @01:31AM (2 children)
Once you have a kid, you are at risk of child support. You might as well have more kids. Do this as quickly as possible. For example, I got 5 in about 7 years.
Once you have a half dozen kids, you are fairly safe. She knows that child support would be inadequate and that few other men would take her.
Keep going! For example, I'll be having my twelfth kid soon. My wife knows that other than me, the only people who'd want her would be pedophiles. There is no escape, and that is how I like it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @02:41AM (1 child)
Congrats! You found one of the good ones plus having a big family is fun during the holidays
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @05:46AM
Unless its Mormon, where Dad is just planning to establish his own Kolob and rule over all us kids like some old Testament God, or Joseph Smith.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @01:47AM (2 children)
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @02:06AM (1 child)
Hate to break it to you, but dick size is not actually all that important. Insanely more important is putting in the time to make your partner orgasm which can be done in a variety of ways. Put in that effort and you solve your sexual performance problems. Go down on a girl till she gets a good orgasm and she'll gladly let you thrust away for a few minutes and not care whether you made her come twice.
Now, aside from sexual performance you also have to not be a shit heel misogynist that says shit like you just did. Most women want decent partners they can build a life with and they aren't looking for the next sugar daddy with a big dick. Some are, but then again some men are dogs who'll cheat on their wives and give them STDs.
Dig yourself out of the incel lifestyle, it doesn't lead anywhere nice. Worried about them leaving you and taking your money? Get a pre-nup. Seriously, your gripes have many solutions that don't require hating all women.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @06:08AM
Short version: Found the Micro-penis!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @09:04AM
It might also be due to the fact that pregnancy, childbirth, and raising children are fucking wretched endeavors, and more people have access to the gory details of it all and choose to avoid it.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @12:54AM (1 child)
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/alabama-abortion-law-governor-kay-ivey-signs-near-total-ban-today-live-updates-2019-05-15/ [cbsnews.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @09:11AM
If that actually succeeds, it will just result in women dying, more unwanted children in the foster system, more child abuse of unwanted children, and just generally more misery all around. So... win?
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 16, @12:55AM (1 child)
With carrot-top in the White House, optimism for the fate of future offspring hits an all-time low.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @11:29AM
If that's the carrot, I don't want to know what the stick would be.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday May 16, @01:09AM
It's known as The Great Replacement. Also known as, the "Mathmatical Theory" that The U. S.A. White Majority Will Soon Disappear -- FOREVER. Don't worry. Don't worry about that one. Because we're working very hard on it. Building the Big Beautiful Boarder Wall. To keep out the Mexican Rapists. Keep out the Iranian Terrorists. And, keep out the Vezenuelan Socialist Drug Runners. That have been invading our fabulous Country. And, we're moving very strongly to cut the "legal" Immigration. The folks that come here on a tourist visa to do terrorism. Known as Terror Tourism. Kill so many of our fine people. And, stay in our Country having Anchor Babies. Which many constitutional law "scholars" say is 100% illegal. These babies are not American citizens. NOT COVERED by 14th. Amendment. You don’t need a new amendment. All we have to do is go back to Congress. It’s been fully vetted now. I was right on the anchor babies. You don’t have to do a constitutional amendment. You need an act of Congress. I’m telling you, you need an act of Congress. Everybody thought you needed a constitutional amendment. You don’t need that. And we won overwhelmingly in the midterm elections. So we're moving very quickly on that one. MAGA!!!
(Score: 3, Funny) by NewNic on Thursday May 16, @01:09AM (8 children)
We need immigrants to make up for the shortfall!
The birthrate has fallen below that required to sustain the population.
lib·er·tar·i·an·ism ˌlibərˈterēənizəm/ noun: Magical thinking that useful idiots mistake for serious political theory
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @02:06AM (7 children)
I remain convinced that Congress is well aware of Dr. Ehrlich's "The Population Bomb", and has done all in their power to implement birth control - without directly legislating it.
They are quite clever in passing law to make it extremely financially risky for the males to engage in mating rituals. While simultaneously implementing social support systems to make what used to be the male's function in the family redundant to governmental family redundant support programs, paid by the existing tax base.
So, we now have jailfulls of unwanted superfluous men. And lots of kids knowing no other way of life but being good so they won't be dropped off the welfare rolls.
With our resources, we can build lots of jails.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday May 16, @02:34AM (4 children)
About as clever as the robin that keeps attacking my windows. Don't attribute to competence that which can be readily explained by incompetence.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @02:40AM (3 children)
And do not attribute to khallow the ability to recall Hanlon's razor. My God, man! Epic fail!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @03:03AM
Ah yes, the rare instance of defending khallow. He is right, though I wouldn't call it incompetence so much as greed. The "population bomb" is marching along just fine and after the last few years I simply can not fathom that the desecration of humanity is anything other than unadulterated greed.
Short sighted ignorant fools given too much power; they think they are better than every other human due to their good fortune and greed. Sadly they are the four horsemen, riding long and hard to bring doom to us all.
Will it be nuclear holocaust caused by a vain fool simply trying to distract from his own follies? Or will it be the long slow boil of stupid humanity destroying the very things which bring them life?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday May 16, @03:04AM (1 child)
I was employing subtle sarcasm. With a sixteen foot mallet. It's good that my efforts are appreciated.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @05:51AM
Yeah, sure, right! Or, you are just an idiot, khallow, incapable of reproduction.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday May 16, @02:56AM (1 child)
I was unaware of Dr. Ehrlich's "The Population Bomb" so I did a bit of a search for it.
Oh
Wow, Famine 1975! that sounds bad...
Oh.
So maybe Congress is well aware of Dr. Ehrlich's "The Population Bomb" and have dismissed it because it's wrong.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by deimtee on Thursday May 16, @03:25AM
The timing is wrong mostly because technology made huge differences that they didn't take into account, but as long as world population keeps growing, eventually you catch up to Malthus.
If you go with nuclear power, small apartments stacked high, and a pretty bland subsistance level existence, that point may be up in the hundreds of billions. But you get there in the end.
If the only proposed solution to a problem is a tax, then it is just an excuse to tax, not a solvable problem.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @01:34AM (7 children)
There is weak demand for more native born kids, so there is weak supply too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @01:43AM
I almost chuckled, but then I realized it probably isn't just dark sarcasm playing off the xenophobia lurking all over the US.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday May 16, @02:21AM (2 children)
You have to admit, there aren't many natives left to HAVE kids, what with the waves of violent, resource-hungry immigrants and everything. You would think there would be some kind of laws passed against that sort of thing, but invaders gonna invade.
They should all just fuck off back to Europe!
(That didn't go where you were hoping it would, did it?)
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @04:57AM (1 child)
Wow, what do you have against Africans, you racist?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @05:56AM
I think it was directed against people of alleged European Ancestry, like David Duke, the Duck call magnate. America, Love it, or Give it Back!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @06:25AM (2 children)
What's with neckbeards and STEM.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Thursday May 16, @06:34AM (1 child)
It is what this site was created for in 2014. It is what the community chose to have as their topics for discussion during 2014 and 2015. It is not a general discussion site but a news aggregation site for STEM. The addition of political stories was introduce during the run up to the 2016 elections because many of the 'promises' that were being made had an impact on STEM and related topics. If you have come to the wrong site you are free to leave and find another more suited to your own interests.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday May 16, @09:26AM
RIP Tim Conway. Big STEM guy because, television (the "T" in STEM). And, RIP Luke Perry, another big STEM guy -- star of Beverly Hills, 90210. Burried in Mico Organism (Mushroom)Suit. Also known as the Green Burial!!!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by ilPapa on Thursday May 16, @02:20AM (4 children)
Why would anyone want to bring a kid into the world when you've got a degenerate wannabe dictator in power?
I predict a mini baby boom as soon as Trump is out of office.
You are still welcome on my lawn.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Thursday May 16, @02:37AM (2 children)
(Score: 3, Informative) by ilPapa on Thursday May 16, @06:47AM (1 child)
It's actually not doing relatively well, relatively. If you believe the low inflation numbers, which is impossible considering the fact that everything you need has gotten more expensive, from health care to housing to gasoline and food, then maybe you'll believe that the US is actually "making money" on the trade tariffs.
You are still welcome on my lawn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @09:08AM
Especially when you consider that the average person can't afford sudden $1,000 expenses. The economy is working for the mega-rich, sure, but that's not an indication that it's all that great for the average person.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @05:12AM
By that time your partner may not be able to have kids anymore.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @02:43AM (5 children)
Did we not just have this discussion about avoiding alt-white dogwhistle pieces on the front page just last week? Will the eds never learn? Bad enough to freak out the whine supremacists, but now you have attracted all the MRE types. (Men Ready to Ejaculate, not Meals Ready to Eat).
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday May 16, @04:56AM (2 children)
This story may have taken 1st in the category of provoking negative comments and mods, though the other one you mention is a contender. If that isn't flamebait, I can't imagine what could be.
(Score: 1, Troll) by janrinok on Thursday May 16, @06:30AM (1 child)
So, to avoid inciting one side or the other, we can't discuss politics, childbirth, abortion, economics, immigration, inequality, science or a thousand other topics? Moderate up those who make intelligent comments, moderate down those who wish to control the discussion, set your story threshold to 2, and sit back and enjoy the site.
If people want to post as AC they may do so, but they start at a disadvantage where only the good comments rise above whatever threshold you have selected. I know that some ACs make an interesting and valuable contribution to this site, but the price of anonymity is that their comments start off at 0.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Thursday May 16, @09:09AM
We could just post stories about cats......
Ah, but then some dog lover would complain.
Fuck it, shutter the site, it's the only option.
/s
The Trump Presidency, an attempt to make Nixon look respectable......
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday May 16, @09:08AM
No we did not - you might have discussed it. You are welcome to wait for the next story to come along. Perhaps that one will be more to your liking. Alternatively, log in and you can help us moderate the bad comments from the good. And you can set your threshold so that you do not see the dross at the lower levels.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @12:26PM
why are you visualizing MREs?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @02:45AM (1 child)
But a little short on cash, can someone spot me $100,000 or so, thanks in advance!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @03:20AM
You'd just waste it on hookers and blow, then you'd get out of it saying you impregnated 100 hookers that were too stoned to realize you pulled off the rubber.
Is your name Clevon by any chance?