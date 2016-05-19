from the how-abot-a-nice-pupae-puree? dept.
Consuming insects is already an everyday practice for two billion people worldwide, largely in the global east and south. Rearing them uses less land, energy, water and produces fewer greenhouse gases than traditional meats like chicken and beef, and more of their body is digestible (80-100 percent, compared to only 40 percent for beef).
They are also better for us: they are rich in protein, fat, and energy and can be a significant source of vitamins and minerals. But the Western world has still not embraced this wonder food.
Researchers think they know why: the 'disgust' factor. Insects are gross. The more interesting question is: given the enormous benefits, how can we convince people to get over the grossness?
The article argues that eating sushi and lobster was once considered disgusting, too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @05:16AM (1 child)
nom, nom, nom...
(Score: 4, Funny) by driverless on Thursday May 16, @11:02AM
If you're a Windows user you're already subsisting largely on bugs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @05:33AM (2 children)
I'd rather eat a bullet.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @05:43AM (1 child)
Don't forget to sterilise the bullet first otherwise you might get an infection.
(Score: 2) by Farkus888 on Thursday May 16, @11:44AM
Use something jacketed to avoid lead poisoning as well.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @05:36AM
Better than the converse, which it has always been. Guinea Worm? Hook worm? Tape worm? Runaway1956 worm? Tsetse Fly? Maggots making America Grate again? Bot-fly larvae in your head! Oh My God! It's full of bugs! (no, not talking about Windows, well, just not right now.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @05:49AM (3 children)
properly mashed, since there is an ick-factor. but otherwise i see no reason to turn it down, once it's certified as safe.
it's obvious from the latest report https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-48169783 [bbc.com] that either we learn to live sustainably or we're left without enough resources.
so the researcher is right: either we eat insects, or we die in global war over farmland.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Thursday May 16, @06:00AM (2 children)
The issue is population. Eating bugs just delays dealing with the issue, it does not solve it.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @07:01AM
actually if you educate everyone and raise their standard of leaving the population problem is more or less solved because they have less kids.
eating bugs could push back the lack-of-food problems long enough for population growth to reach 0.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @11:46AM
Eating bugs solves the knife issue though. Once everyone is subsisting on insects there will be no excuse for anyone to own a knife... then we can finally ban the godawful things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @06:05AM
Well at least humans are still around in these predictions.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @06:09AM (7 children)
I grew up on the coast with a diet mostly consisting of a shrimp, crab, lobster and whatever the hell else they put in ceviche. I love em, my kids love em too! I try to make sure we get some sort of insect in our diet at least 3 times a week.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @08:00AM (4 children)
Shrimp, crab, and lobster aren't insects.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @10:06AM (3 children)
Did the nomenclature change? I could have swore they were all arthropods. Quick someone update wikipedia! https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthropod [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @10:17AM
... all insects are arthropods, not all arthropods are insects.
"""Arthropods form the phylum Euarthropoda,[1][3] which includes insects, arachnids, myriapods, and crustaceans."""
So if you are eating shrimp you are eating arthropods, but not insects.
I'm sure there are lots of edible insects but shrimp aren't insects.
(Score: 2) by sshelton76 on Thursday May 16, @10:40AM (1 child)
Nice wikipedia article. Although insectum comprise a subset of arthropoda. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Insect [wikipedia.org]
I do get your meaning. Bugs, insects, anything in arthropoda is basically giving the same "ew gross reaction" and therefore must be the same thing. But a scorpion no matter how large is no substitute for a good lobster. Despite similar body plans they are not close kin. They are about as closely related as you are to a dolphin. http://arachnoboards.com/threads/how-closely-releted-are-scorpions-and-lobsters.89261/ [arachnoboards.com]
On another note, https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Japanese_spider_crab.jpg [wikipedia.org] (Warning: NSFBBT (Not Safe Before Bed Time))
I have had Thanksgiving turkeys that were smaller than some crabs.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanese_spider_crab [wikipedia.org]
It would be nice to explore the idea of industrial farming of crustaceans especially those large enough to be a meal in and of themselves.
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Thursday May 16, @11:04AM
They farm yabbies* in Australia, but it is basically a niche market for up-market restaurants. Mostly we just catch and eat the wild ones.
The real problem with farming lobsters/crayfish is how slowly they grow. A crayfish weighing over a kilo or two might be 50 years old.
* https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_yabby [wikipedia.org] (There's a fair bit of 'almost correct' info there, but if I bothered to fix it some wikihole would just revert it.)
If the only proposed solution to a problem is a tax, then it is just an excuse to tax, not a solvable problem.
(Score: 2) by Magic Oddball on Thursday May 16, @10:43AM (1 child)
All of those are crustaceans, which is one type of arthropod; insects, arachnids, and myriapods are other types. So a lobster is no more an "insect" than a tarantula is.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 16, @11:58AM
My problem with shrimp - all the way through grasshoppers - is cleaning out the digestive tract before consuming them.
Shrimp aren't too impossible to de-vein, most terrestrial bugs are much harder.
It is probably healthy to eat your food's poop, I'm just not into it myself.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday May 16, @06:12AM (5 children)
When you can make a bug taste and feel like a juicy ribeye or a crispy, flaky catfish fillet, I'll consider adding bugs to the menu. I can afford real meat just fine though and I'm not about to stop eating it to assuage anyone's hyperbolic guilt.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @06:18AM (1 child)
Poor TMB! No idea what Catfish eat, particularly in the part of the country he fishes for them in. Bugs would be a step up.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday May 16, @06:33AM
I know exactly what they eat. How do you think I get so many of them on a hook. As long as I don't have to eat it though, what do I care? It's not like a carbon atom from a dead possum's asshole is somehow forever tainted. Once it's been digested it's just another carbon atom.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @07:03AM
I eat shrimp.
Notably, I do not eat shrimp heads or shells or gills. I do not eat the "vein", which is actually the shit-filled gut.
The trouble with "eat bugs" is that I'm expected to eat the entire bug. That is just not happening. I also don't eat the entire chicken, cow, scallop, crab, or shark. Hooves and teeth and especially shit are all not food.
Simply make a robot to extract meat, do nothing else (no filler, "broth", or spices), and I'll be happy. The robot could cut the leg joints off of a grasshopper, then use a blunt probe to push meat out of the largest segment. Feed the icky parts to pigs, chickens, fish, or whatever. Sell me the meat in a 5-pound package that looks like burger.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 16, @09:22AM
Have you tasted them already or are you just refusing them on the basis of your bias? (grin)
(Score: 2) by Magic Oddball on Thursday May 16, @10:53AM
My standards aren't even that high: when they can manage to make insects taste and feel as pleasant to eat as any of the meat varieties that are common in the USA, then I'll consider eating them.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Thursday May 16, @07:02AM (1 child)
We have to stop thinking mammalian variety [youtube.com] and start broadening our palates in our resourceful-immigrant dystopian predictions.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday May 16, @11:26AM
Meanwhile in Cambodia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ehpyh9VPSA [youtube.com]
compiling...
(Score: 4, Funny) by Bot on Thursday May 16, @07:43AM
Bugs are bad for the health, ask any developer.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by EJ on Thursday May 16, @07:55AM (1 child)
Maybe people should just stop f*cking so much. [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Touché) by Magic Oddball on Thursday May 16, @10:56AM
Nah, the f*cking part is fine; it's the byproduct of doing it without contraception that's the problem.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday May 16, @07:56AM (2 children)
TFS is ignoring a massive blocker - cost.
If one seeks to purchase edible insects, the cost is something crazy like £10 per 100 grams. That is about 10 times the cost of comparable mass of dried meat (e.g. pepperoni). For example
https://www.thailandunique.com/edible-insects-bugs [thailandunique.com]
> Rearing them uses less land, energy, water and produces fewer greenhouse
> gases than traditional meats like chicken and beef, and more of their body
> is digestible
So why do they cost such an insane amount of money?
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Thursday May 16, @08:39AM
You haven't heard?
They're getting rare!
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/as-insect-populations-decline-scientists-are-trying-to-understand-why/?redirect=1 [scientificamerican.com]
Ok, that ones a bit too factual to be any fun for the joke....Trying again:
https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2019/2/11/18220082/insects-extinction-bological-conservation [vox.com]
Yeah, apocalypse, that's the ticket to funny!
I suck at jokes...
The Trump Presidency, an attempt to make Nixon look respectable......
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 16, @09:34AM
Novelty factor, lack of competition.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @09:03AM
Because in a few years you won't be able to afford beef. The Chinese will eat that.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Pslytely Psycho on Thursday May 16, @09:40AM (1 child)
Seriously, do you eat? If you do, you already eat bugs, mouse turds, rat hair, fish pus pockets (not to be confused with hot pockets, which are their own style of gross) mold and a whole host of shit worse than insects. You just don't see it and it's not proclaimed on the packaging. Want to know how much is okay?
The FDA to the rescue.
:::Warning:::
Do not read before or after eating, before bed or before or after your morning coffee.[*]
https://www.fda.gov/food/ingredients-additives-gras-packaging-guidance-documents-regulatory-information/food-defect-levels-handbook#commodities [fda.gov]
Yeah, I still find the idea of a grasshopper sandwich to be gross. Even though far worse is probably present in every thing I eat.
Perhaps with the proper processing to mimic other foods, and you still get mouse turds, rat hairs and the rest, well, maybe not the fish pus pockets.
And eventually you will get products claiming to be 100% insect that are only actually 30% because that is human nature.
--------
[*] before that coffee was roasted it was allowed up to the following:
Coffee Beans, Green
Insect filth and insects
( MPM-V1)
Average 10% or more by count are insect-infested or insect-damaged
Note:
If live external infestation is present use the Compliance Policy Guide (CPG) titled " Food Storage and Warehousing-Adulteration-Filth" (CPG 580.100) in accordance with "Interpretation of Insect Filth" (CPG 555.600)
Mold
( MPM-V1)
Average of 10% or more beans by count are moldy
DEFECT SOURCE: Insect infested/damaged - preharvest and/or post harvest and/or processing insect infestation, Mold - post harvest and/or processing infection
Significance: Aesthetic, Potential health hazard - mold may contain mycotoxin producing fungi
The Trump Presidency, an attempt to make Nixon look respectable......
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @11:07AM
REALLY don't look at the standards for chocolate.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday May 16, @10:12AM
Get Dr Oz and Harpo and the Kardashians to eat them and push them and all the sheeple will want them.
I swear, Dr Oz could shit on camera and eat it, and everyone of them would want to do it too.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2, Touché) by acid andy on Thursday May 16, @10:36AM
Yeah, newsflash, eating bits of mashed up corpse is disgusting. We're just brainwashed culturally to compartmentalize meat as being different from gory bits of death. If you kill an animal or insect and mash it up, of course it's going to be gross. Once you're cool with that, vegetarianism is the only palatable and delicious choice.
If you disagree then I humbly suggest you hunt, prepare and eat your food in a fair fight with your bare hands and no technology or tools. If you're still OK with it then, then the disgust factor isn't relevant to you. There are still ecological, philosophical and economic arguments in favor of going veggie where the resources are available, though.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 1) by Grey Area on Thursday May 16, @11:45AM
"One of Life's Most Common Compounds Causes Allergic Inflammation" at
https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2007/04/7228/one-lifes-most-common-compounds-causes-allergic-inflammation. [ucsf.edu]
"Entomophagy and allergies: a study of the prevalence of entomophagy and related allergies in a population living in North-Eastern Thailand" at
https://doi.org/10.1093/biohorizons/hzy003. [doi.org]