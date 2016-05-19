from the it's-over-MY-head dept.
The "great majority" of solar cells being produced at Tesla's factory in upstate New York are being sold overseas instead of being used in the company's trademark "Solar Roof" as originally intended, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
The exporting underscores the depth of Tesla's troubles in the U.S. solar business, which the electric car maker entered in 2016 with its controversial $2.6 billion purchase of SolarCity.
Tesla has only sporadically purchased solar cells produced by its partner in the factory, Panasonic Corp, according to a Buffalo solar factory employee speaking on condition of anonymity. The rest are going largely to foreign buyers, according to a Panasonic letter to U.S. Customs officials reviewed by Reuters.
Tesla's solar cells are being bought, but not by Americans.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by zeptic on Thursday May 16, @07:47AM (2 children)
What's the problem? I don't get it.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday May 16, @10:37AM (1 child)
It's just an indication: SolarCity was doomed, Tesla bought them to bail them out. Which was just dumb: one broke business buying another. The suspicion is that Musk was actually bailing out friends and relatives whom he had encouraged to invest in SolarCity.
AFAIK, SolarCity just isn't very competitive. They made good money for a while from government subsidies, but never really from selling their products on the open market.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by deimtee on Thursday May 16, @10:51AM
Foreign buyers aren't buying them to help out Musk. Electrical power is more expensive in a lot of the rest of the world than in USA. E.g. average in AU is about US$0.20 per kw/h. When prices get that high, solar cells and an inverter make economic sense at a higher cost than they would in the USA. If Musk just sells them to the highest bidder they are all going overseas.
In the meantime, finished goods exports help the US economy, so, agreeing with the GP post, 'what's the problem'?
