Microsoft is Relaunching PowerToys For Windows 10 Users
Microsoft announced this week that they will be bringing back the Windows PowerToys so that a new generation of users can enjoy them. To start they will be offering two new PowerToys, but have a list of others that they hope to add.
For those who are unfamiliar with Windows PowerToys, they were small freeware utilities that were created by Windows developers as side projects related to something that they were interested about. They were not supported by Microsoft and were use-at-your-own-risk type of tools.
For Windows users, especially power users, they allowed you to play with Windows internals by tweaking undocumented features, play with fun tools, or to provide functionality that made it easier to get things done.
