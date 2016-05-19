Stories
Microsoft Issues Urgent Windows XP Patch to Prevent WannaCry-Style Attack

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday May 16, @12:57PM
James Orme writes:

Microsoft has issued a critical Windows update to older machines to prevent a vulnerability which could allow attacks to spread in a similar way to WannaCry.

The computing giant has taken the drastic and unusual step of providing a fix to systems it no longer supports, including Windows XP – its popular operating system released almost 18 years ago.

Microsoft says the vulnerability affects a part of the Remote Desktop Services feature on some previous versions of Windows, which could allow devastating malware attacks to pass from vulnerable computer to vulnerable computer, as WannaCry did.

WannaCry notably hit parts of the NHS in May 2017, disrupting 80 trusts across England alone because they were either infected by the ransomware or had turned off their devices or systems as a precaution.

Source: https://techerati.com/news-hub/microsoft-issues-urgent-windows-xp-patch-to-prevent-wannacry-style-attack/

  • (Score: 2) by martyb on Thursday May 16, @01:10PM (1 child)

    by martyb (76) Subscriber Badge on Thursday May 16, @01:10PM (#844255) Journal

    Is there a way for me to totally turn off RDS?

    I have never before used RDS and do not intend to start, so it is just a service taking up storage, memory and cycles if it is active.

    Has anyone here done this? Links or step-by-step instructions welcome! I'm specifically talking about Win 7 Pro x64, but if there is a general solution I'm sure there must be others who are interested, too.

    • (Score: 1, Offtopic) by c0lo on Thursday May 16, @01:14PM

      by c0lo (156) on Thursday May 16, @01:14PM (#844257)

      Is there a way for me to totally turn off RDS?...
      Links or step-by-step instructions welcome!

      There [freebsd.org], Satisfaction guaranteed!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @01:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @01:36PM (#844269)

    Micro$oft just doesn't care.

