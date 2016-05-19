from the not-a-coalition dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Fourth-largest coal producer in the US files for bankruptcy
Cloud Peak Energy, the US' fourth-largest coal mining company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last week as the company missed an extension deadline to make a $1.8 million loan payment.
In a statement, Cloud Peak said it will continue to operate its three massive coal mines in Wyoming and Montana while it goes through the restructuring process. Colin Marshall, the president and CEO of the company, said that he believed a sale of the company's assets "will provide the best opportunity to maximize value for Cloud Peak Energy."
Cloud Peak was one of the few major coal producers who escaped the significant coal industry downturn between 2015 and 2016. That bought it a reputation for prudence and business acumen.
But thinning margins have strained the mining company as customers for thermal coal continue to dry up. Coal-fired electricity is expected to fall this summer, even though summer months are usually boom times for coal plants as air conditioning bolsters electricity demand. That's because cheap natural gas and a boost in renewable capacity have displaced dirtier, more expensive coal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @03:17PM
I am not bemoaning the loss of coal, the energy source most damaging to our environment, health, and beautiful outdoors.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday May 16, @03:18PM
Too bad for Wyoming and Montana, which get significant tax revenue from coal, but it's generally a good thing that coal is failing in the market. On the bright side, those states have plenty of wind to fall back on. In fact, wind farms have been sprouting up all over out there.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @03:18PM
Wait don't or you'll get black lung. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday May 16, @03:20PM
It gives me hope to see that even in "The Greatest Economy the World has Ever Seen™", with lots of political support, coal is still not economical.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Thursday May 16, @03:23PM
But the difference is that this time, it isn't "the government" that is shuttering mines, it's the free market. It's the preferable route to the same end. On the playground, it's the difference between your toy breaking, and somebody walking over and breaking your toy. The mood you're going to be in is very different, and participation is what is needed for society to function, much like a playground. Nebulous anger and feelings of resentment towards the government, and political/economic participation mix like oil and water.