from the nothing-lasts-forever dept.
After back-to-back years of strong growth, semiconductor revenues will decline this year, according to IDC's latest update to its semiconductor forecaster.
The IT market research specialist predicts worldwide semiconductor revenue to decline to $440 billion (£342 billion), a 7.2 percent drop from $474 billion (£369 billion) in 2018, due to oversupply that will continue into 2020.
IDC said the slump is temporary and expects revenues to recover in 2020 and register a compound annual growth rate of 2.0 percent from 2018-2023, reaching $524 billion (£408 billion) in 2023.
Source: https://techerati.com/news-hub/semiconductor-china-us-trade-war-market/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 17, @12:29AM
The guys who accirately predicted the dotcom bubble popping... not.