Chinese technology giant Huawei, known for its smartphones and telecommunications equipment, is making further inroads into the enterprise IT market with a database product powered by machine learning.

The product will compete with popular database systems provided by IT's old-guard, including IBM, Oracle and Microsoft.

Huawei claims the system is the first to use machine learning to tune database performance, and that the self-tuning algorithm improves the process' performance by over 60 percent.

The database is named GaussDB and will be available as a service on local and private clouds. When running on Huawei's cloud platform, HUAWEI Cloud, GaussDB provides data warehouse services for a raft of customers, including financial, Internet, logistics, education, and automotive industries.

GaussDB is also compatible with both x86 and Arm processor architectures and leverages GPUs and neural processing units (NPUs).

The launch was first reported by The Information who cited sources saying GaussDB will be initially available in China, with worldwide coverage coming later.