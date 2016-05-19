Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Lilium Unveils Five-Seater Air Taxi Prototype

posted by Fnord666 on Friday May 17, @01:42AM   Printer-friendly
from the where's-my-jet-pack? dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

TechCrunch:

It's not the first time a Lilium Jet — the company's all-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) device — has taken to the sky but it is the first time the new five seater has taken off and landed, following extensive ground testing. Lilium published a video of a two-seater version's inaugural flight just over two years ago.

The new five-seater is a full-scale, full-weight prototype that is powered by 36 all-electric jet engines to allow it to take-off and land vertically, while achieving "remarkably efficient horizontal or cruise flight," says Lilium

Will the back seat of the air taxi be cleaner than the normal kind?

Original Submission


«  SpaceX *was* going to Try Starlink Launch Again Today; Mission Scrubbed
Lilium Unveils Five-Seater Air Taxi Prototype | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.